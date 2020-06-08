Sam Houston State starts to map out what a return to campus will look like this fall

Smaller classes in large spaces, increased remote learning and the widespread use of face coverings are some of the measures Sam Houston State University is looking to implement as they plan for an in-person return to campus this fall.
In a letter to students on Monday, university president Dr. Dana Hoyt said that the tireless efforts of workgroups have produced feasible solutions and recommendations that will help make the university safer and uphold the integrity of our academic mission.
Included in the plan will be a flexible teaching model, which Hoyt says will reduce classroom density. While a number of flexible models are being evaluated, the majority of classes will blend face-to-face instruction with remote options in “new and innovative ways.”
“These blended or hybrid courses provide remote instruction along with regular and sustained in-person engagement with faculty throughout the semester,” Hoyt said. “A study of instructional spaces will be used to identify the configuration and capacity needed to reduce density and keep students and faculty as safe as possible.
“We will continue efforts to reduce population density across campus in order to maximize physical distancing capabilities in our classrooms, residence halls, academic offices, research laboratories and other shared spaces. We ask all members of our community to continue social distancing and other safety practices both on and off campus.”
The university is strongly encouraging the use of face coverings to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect others, particularly those in our community who have health concerns or loved ones who may be vulnerable. They also plan to offer testing for students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. Faculty and staff will predominantly obtain testing through their personal healthcare providers.
Hoyt also said that student move-in will be conducted in phases with scheduled appointments, in order to limit the number of people in the buildings and promote physical distancing.
“There is still much work to be done before the semester begins,” Hoyt added. “As we move forward, however, we must remember that there are still many uncertainties about COVID-19 and we may need to adjust our plans according to emerging public health updates. I believe this spring showed that while we could overcome the challenges of separation, joining as a community, brings that very special Bearkat spirit to our campus. The resiliency and strong bonds of our community have never failed to provide the support needed to move forward.”
