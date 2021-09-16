Sam Houston State ranks as a top performer on social mobility for students

The newest “U.S. News & World Report” 2022 Best Colleges rankings highlight Sam Houston State University’s success in advancing social mobility. The university is listed at No. 24 (out of 391) nationally in the category of Top Performers on Social Mobility and No. 1 in Texas.
According to the report, Top Performers on Social Mobility status is given to schools that put a focus on economically disadvantaged students. The ranking evaluates which schools best serve underrepresented students. This measurement evaluates how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households with family incomes of less than $50,000 annually, according to the methodology.
At SHSU, approximately 60 percent of the student population is considered “at risk,” more than 70 percent receive financial aid and 48 percent are considered first-generation students.
Committed to academic excellence that facilitates social mobility, the university has a number of initiatives in place to enhance opportunities for degree completion and remove barriers that have the potential to prevent some students from earning degrees including the Academic Success Center, the Student Money Management Center and the First-Year Experience program, among many others.
While most programs and services are available to all SHSU students, particular attention is given to first-year freshmen, new transfers, nontraditional students and students who come from families that have not had the resources to pursue an advanced education.
