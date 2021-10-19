Sam Houston State ranks among the best universities for Hispanic students

Sam Houston State University is ranked nationally among the top 100 colleges and universities for Hispanic students, according to the latest report from The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine.
Every year, the publication charts the national progress of Hispanics in higher education and recognizes institutions that are committed to serving their educational needs. With 5,300 colleges and universities in the nation, this recognition places SHSU higher than 98 percent of all higher education institutions.
In the magazine’s listing of total bachelor's degrees granted in the 2019-2020 academic year, SHSU ranks No. 67.
Indicating the top 10 schools by major for homeland security, law enforcement, firefighting and related protective services, SHSU ranks No. 5 in the report.
Promoting a campus culture that embraces diversity and inclusion, the university recently announced plans to begin actively striving to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution. Opening up access to federal appropriations, a HSI designation requires an undergraduate student population that is at least 25 percent Hispanic, with at least 38 percent of those students qualifying as low-income.
Sam Houston State has seen a steady growth in Hispanic student populations. Reflecting a growing Hispanic population in the state, undergraduate Hispanic enrollment increased from 20.4 percent in 2015 to 25.8 percent in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.