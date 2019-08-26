Sam Houston State ranked as safest college campus in Texas

Campus safety is one of the factors considered by parents and students as they look at which university to attend.
According to a recent survey, Sam Houston State University was voted as the best in Texas for low property crime rates from ASecureLife.com, ranking the 100 most secure college campuses in 2019.
ASecureLife researched, interviewed, and analyzed 10 years’ worth of crime data for hundreds of public and nonprofit colleges in the US. SHSU was the highest ranked of 10 Texas schools to make the list at number 28 nationally. Other Texas schools making the list includes: University of Texas at San Antonio (30), University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (31), Texas Women’s University (38), Texas Tech (66), University of North Texas (77), University of Texas (79), Baylor University (95), University of Texas at Dallas (97) and Texas A&M (98).
“College is an exciting time and students shouldn’t worry about property crime or dorm break-ins while studying for classes,” said Maru Quevedo, site manager at ASecureLife.com. “Our team wanted to applaud and recognize the colleges that ranked among the top 100 most secure because they stand out and are taking actionable measures to protect students on campus.”
Sam Houston State University is among the most secure campuses because fewer property crimes were reported and SHSU has more safety initiatives in place to protect students compared to other colleges and universities.
“Safety is a top priority for our university and its police department. Our officers strive to develop relationships and trust within our community and take an active role in the daily activities on campus,” SHSU Chief of Police Kevin Morris said. “We Bearkats pride ourselves on looking out for one another. In addition to engaging with students, faculty and staff, we partner with the Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol to ensure our campus properties, facilities and events are as safe as they can be.”
MORE INFO
Data shows that more than 12,000 on-campus burglaries were reported nationwide. Of those, 6,716 occurred in campus residence halls.
1,106 robberies were reported, and 3,499 car thefts took place.
2,200 aggravated assaults were reported to campus police.
