Sam Houston State provost and vice president for academic affairs to retire after 37 years

Sam Houston State University President Alisa White announced today that Richard Eglsaer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will retire at the end of the academic year.
“Throughout his career, Dr. Eglsaer has remained focused on the central tenet of higher education - student success,” said White in a letter to employees. “His passion for and commitment to SHSU and our community has served this institution well for almost four decades. His legacy will be felt for many more years into the future.”
Eglsaer, has served SHSU for over 37 years. Joining the university as an assistant professor of psychology, he later served as chair of the department and director of the University Honors Program.
In 2000, he was named associate vice president for academic affairs and associate vice provost in 2008. During this time, he was responsible for supervising SHSU - The Woodlands Center, Sam Houston Advising and Mentoring Center, Student Success Initiatives, Office of International Programs, and the Northwest Houston Campus at University Park, as well as several other centers and programs.
He also served on the Council of Academic Deans, the Council of Associate Deans, the Academic Policy Council, Academic Affairs Committee, and the Undergraduate Education Advisory Committee for The Higher Education Coordinating Board.
In July of 2016, Eglsaer was appointed interim provost and the formal appointment was extended a year later.
For almost two decades in academic affairs, Eglsaer has been a leader at SHSU with an unwavering focus on student success. He founded many comprehensive student success initiatives, including the first-year programs. Whether helping students develop effective study habits, or fostering relationships with professors and peers, these programs were all established to increase engagement in order to positively impact academic and professional success for students.
In 2019, Eglsaer’s leadership and commitment to civic engagement and community were recognized with the William M. Plater Award by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. The Plater Award is the first national award established specifically to honor and recognize chief academic officers for their leadership in higher education.
“I want to thank all of my colleagues that I have worked with over the years. I have been and continue to be impressed with the dedication that our administrators, faculty and staff have to our wonderful students,” Eglsaer said. “Sam Houston is a truly remarkable institution. I am proud to have been a part of the team. I look forward to hearing great things as the university continues to grow and improve.”
Vice Provost Chris Maynard will serve as interim provost, effective January 1, while the university conducts a national search to fill the position. At University of North Alabama, Maynard served as chair of the Department of History and Political Science from 2008-2014 and then associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 2014-2017 before being appointed to his position at SHSU.
When available, information about the search will be located on the Sam Houston State University Office of the President’s webpage.
