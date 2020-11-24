Sam Houston State professor honored with national teacher-scholar award

Christopher Hobbs, assistant professor of Chemistry at Sam Houston State University has been named a 2020 Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar.
One of only eight recognized from top institutions across the nation, the award honors young faculty in the chemical sciences who have created an outstanding independent body of scholarship and are deeply committed to education with undergraduates.As a recognized scholar, Hobbs received a $75,000 research grant that will support his work in environmentally friendly chemistry.
“This grant will allow my research group (composed of mostly undergraduate students) to explore new chemical methods for reusing and recycling molecular catalysts - species that speed up chemical reactions,” Hobbs said.
The “green chemistry” approach to designing chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate hazardous waste is an area that continues to expand in research.
“This is an important topic since most of these catalysts are based on toxic and environmentally-problematic transition metals,” he said.
Throughout his academic career, Hobbs has demonstrated a strong commitment to providing research opportunities for undergraduate students, a practice emphasized by the Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar program.
“I think my track record of working with and publishing with undergraduates in regional, public universities may have stood out,” he said. “They also probably liked SHSU’s commitment to community service as well.”
Hobbs joined SHSU’s College of Science and Engineering Technology as an assistant professor in 2017.
“I tell people that I came here from Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) for the division 1 football program, although this year has been a tremendous disappointment,” he said. “I was actually initially drawn to the beautiful campus. I really love the location and the people as well. I honestly could not ask for better colleagues.”
