Sam Houston State posts record enrollment for spring

Sam Houston State University has 19,912 students enrolled for the spring 2020 semester — a record for spring enrollment, according to the university’s communications department. At the campus in Huntsville, 21,538 students were enrolled for the fall semester, which is also a record.
The enrollment totals include both undergraduate and graduate students at the main campus in Huntsville and the branch campus in The Woodlands.
SHSU continues to provide academic programs and degrees for students in line with the 60X30TX goals of the state of Texas to educate the next generation of professionals. The initiative was launched in 2015 with a clear and bold vision: to be among the highest-achieving states in the country.
A more detailed view of SHSU’s enrollment can be found at: www.shsu.edu/dept/institutional-effectiveness/factbook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.