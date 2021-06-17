HUNTSVILLE — The works of seven Sam Houston State University Art Department faculty members will be featured in a special exhibition at the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center through the summer and early fall.
The exhibit, entitled Immaterial Objects, will feature varying themes through abstract paintings that will represent the individual ideas that each artist is exploring.
“All of the work in the exhibit invites contemplation, the objects on display are meant to provide opportunities for viewers to create their own immaterial interpretations and ideas as they encounter the paintings,” said SHSU art department chair and exhibit organizer Michael Henderson.
Foundations program assistant professor Jessica Simorte will be showing her selection of small, intimate paintings that depict recreations of her sense of place. Similarly, drawing and watercolor lecturer Farima Fooladi’s works will show a glimpse into her memories and life’s experiences.
Foundations and painting lecturer Josh Backus’ works will explore the nature of form and 2-dimensional space, while drawing and painting teacher Tudor Mitroi will offer a look into his inner thoughts.
“His paintings begin as self-portraits, but the image of his face is dissolved into a soft form surrounded by a cloud of text and abstractions taken from his daily journal and sketchbook,” Henderson said. Also using text in her work is drawing and painting lecturer Carris Adams, who draws inspiration from the names of family and friends found in commercial signage in the landscape.
“She expands the backgrounds with patterns and textures and uses the found imagery as a basis to create paintings that embody memories or senses,” Henderson added.
Basing his paintings off of traditional quilt designs, drawing and painting lecturer Chris Cascio’s work comes from a “spiritual place and is intended to serve as a fount of positive energy for those who take the time to look deeply,” according to the artist.
The exhibit will also show the work of Henderson, who teaches museum and gallery practices, as well as studio art at the university. His paintings will focus on abstractions of tunnels and represent an attempt to concentrate on the mind itself.
“We are incredibly excited to host the Immaterial Objects show at the Wynne Home. We are thankful to the SHSU Department of Art faculty members who are taking part in the show including Department Chair Michael Henderson, who organized the exhibit,” said Wynne Home Arts and Visitors center cultural services manager Sarah Faulkner. “We invite everyone to come see the exhibit starting on June 17th to view all of the amazing abstract paintings that will be on display.”
Immaterial Objects will be on exhibit at the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center today through October 16. A reception will be scheduled in the fall, once school starts, for students and faculty to be in attendance.
