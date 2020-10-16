Sam Houston State enrollment reaches record high

Enrollment at Sam Houston State University reached a record high this semester, despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fall 2020 preliminary headcount enrollment at SHSU is 21,917 — a 1.67% increase compared to last year’s fall semester.
The trend was witnessed throughout the Texas State University System, with it’s seven member institutions recording an enrollment of 87,387 — a 1% jump from the prior year.
“Faculty, staff, and administrators across TSUS have worked incredibly hard to keep our institutions open and students on track during this pandemic,” said Chancellor Brian McCall. “The enrollment growth we’re seeing is clear evidence of our institutions’ continuing commitment to student success.”
Lamar University and Sam Houston State University, which have robust online programs, contributed significantly to the system’s enrollment growth, reporting enrollment increases of five and two percent, respectively. TSUS leads the state in the percentage of students taking courses online.
According to SHSU officials, 4,446 students are exclusively online. However, the figure does not include students who transitioned this semester to remote or hybrid learning due to the pandemic.
Headcount enrollment at the system’s two-year institutions - Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Orange, and Lamar State College Port Arthur - grew by five percent, from 9,160 in Fall 2019 to 9,637 this semester. LIT recorded the most significant gain of any TSUS institution, growing enrollment by 14 percent over the last year.
Preliminary enrollment figures are based on a 12th class day census and are subject to change when final enrollment numbers are reported to the state.
The Texas State University System, founded in 1911, is the state’s first university system, with seven member institutions spanning from far West Texas to the Gulf Coast. Member institutions include Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Sul Ross State University, Texas State University, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Orange and Lamar State College Port Arthur.
