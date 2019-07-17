Sam Houston State boasts top online degree program in Texas

Sam Houston State University is widely considered one of the top online colleges across the country.
The university's online program recently received yet another award, with a top ranking in the new OnlineColleges.com study of the best online colleges in Texas for 2019-20. The ranking places SHSU No. 8 in the nation for top online colleges. This is the second year in a row SHSU and its online degree programs lead in the report, this time rising to the top of the list from No. 2 in 2018.
As an early adopter of distance learning, SHSU has been at the forefront of merging proven online teaching practices with technology advancements. Today, over 11,400 students are taking at least one online course at Sam Houston State, with a quarter of semester hours generated online.
“While technology has expanded choices, facilitated access and broadened the definition of a student, our commitment to a quality education has not waivered. This recognition is a reflection of that ongoing commitment,” SHSU President Dana Hoyt said. “SHSU Online, in partnership with our faculty, goes to great lengths to ensure the online classroom mirrors the educational experience found on campus.” OnlineDesign1
According to OnlineColleges.com, “SHSU extends online offerings from the same award-winning on-campus faculty and staff that led to the Carnegie ‘Doctoral Research University’ designation, placing it among the top 7 percent of all U.S. colleges and universities.”
Student services and scholarships were additional factors that allowed SHSU to stand out among other institutions with OnlineColleges.com noting:
“SHSU students in online degree programs have all the benefits of college services that other students receive, such as career services, student success initiatives, mentoring, a writing center and more. In addition, new students enrolled in a 100 percent online program are eligible for a one-time $1,000 scholarship from SHSU.”
Ranking is determined by analyzing all schools that offer online classes and degree programs based on their accreditation, degree availability and student outcomes. The ranking also places importance on factors that are relevant to nontraditional students – those who are more likely to be interested in attending college online. In addition to tuition costs and graduation rate, other factors considered include the number of fully online degree programs offered, the availability of tuition payment plans and whether credit is offered for military or life experience.
