Sam Houston State announces fall 2020 graduates

Sam Houston State University recently announced those students who earned degrees and graduated in December. The university graduated 2,290 students during commencement ceremonies at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Graduates, their majors, and their honors are as follows:
HUNTSVILLE
Madeline Aldana, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, Summa Cum Laude
Katelyn Allen, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Summa Cum Laude
Rosa Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Avnullah Ates, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Liliana Baca, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Breeanna Bankston, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Sierra Bates, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
McKaylla Baylor, Certificate, Educational Technology
Bethany Bernal, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Magna Cum Laude
Allison Blaylock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Kaitlyn Bornes, Bachelor of Business Admin, Entrepreneurship
Jeremy Bradley, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Ryan Brossett, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Trinity Brown, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Rachel Bubela, Certificate, Academic Advising
Rachel Bubela, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
Jessica Byrd, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
Vernell Caldwell, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Kristol Calvert, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Christopher Careta, Bachelor of Business Admin, Economics
Zhan Chernenko, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science
Leeah Childers, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
Mara Comeaux, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration
Brittany Cunningham, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Laurie Curtis, Bachelor of Business Admin, Banking & Financial Inst
Roanna Debler, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Albert Doyle, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology
Andrew Ellis, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology
Destiney Fortson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Brittney Gardner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Megan Gautreaux, Bachelor of Science, Education
Jackson Godby, Master of Science, Homeland Security Studies
Sydney Golbow, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Herlinda Gonzalez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
Valerie Gonzalez, Master of Education, Instructional Leadership
Alexis Gray, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Jaclyn Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Christopher Gunnels, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management
Annette Gutierrez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Tama Hamrick, Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership
Taylor Henson, Master of Science, Victim Services Management
Sonya Herrera, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Austyn Hildebrandt, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Gabriel Hindmon, Bachelor of Arts, History
Madison Hines, Bachelor of Arts, English
Natalie Holmes, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre
Alexandra Hunt, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Nathalie Hurtado, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies
Morgan Hutchison, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Rebecka Iverson, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude
Brandon Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Cheryl Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Sociology
Tessalyn Johnson, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership
Aliyah Jones, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy, Magna Cum Laude
Martina Kalu, Master of Science, Information Assur & Cybersec
Rachel Kelley, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Olivia Kelly, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Carmen Kent, Bachelor of Business Admin, International Business
Suzanne Knickerbocker, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Mackenzie Krpec, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Nivia Laird, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration
Nesi Lillard, Doctor of Philosophy, Counselor Education
Alejandra Lira, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Xavier Lofton, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Timothy Martin Jr., Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech, Cum Laude
Nathan Maxwell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Melissa McCullough, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude
Jake Mccurdy, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy
Samuel Mcmanus, Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity, Magna Cum Laude
Joshua Mcneill, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Brody Mims, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Grant Mims, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Tyler Monjaras, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Cruz Morales, Master of Science, Agriculture
Leon Moran, Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laude
Isabelle Muniz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Craig Myers JR., Master of Science, Criminal Justice Lead & Mgt
Bryson Nail, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Silvia Navarrete, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Jessamine Nguyen, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Chase Pacher, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Taylor Paul, Bachelor of Science, Education
Milton Peterson III, Master of Arts, History
McKenzie Pettigrew, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
Johnny Phillips, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science
Lacey Price, Certificate, Academic Advising
Lacey Price, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
Leslie Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Ricardo Rivera Garcia, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
Anastasia Rodriguez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art
Christopher Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Alezandria Rusling, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Caleb Smith, Bachelor of Arts, History
TreShay Smith, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Samantha St. Clair, Master of Arts, Counseling
Chelsea Standifer, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Eugene Starkey, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Studies
Mollie Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Education
Kursten Tousha, Bachelor of Science, Education
Stacia Mae Trujillo, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies
Brandi Turek, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude
Austin Ugarte, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Skylar Venette, Bachelor of Science, Education
Ashley Volkmer, Certificate, Academic Advising
Ashley Volkmer, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
Jamie Washington, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Dustin Wonders, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Randall Zimmerman, Master of Science, Health Care Quality and Safety
NEW WAVERLY
Jasimine Bryant, Master of Arts, Psychology
Ramona Cook, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Kayla Klawinsky, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration
Ashley Koonce, Master of Science, Criminal Justice
Samantha Maddin, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Alix Richardson, Master of Science, Victim Services Management
Katelyn Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Morgean Schultz, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
