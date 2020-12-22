Sam Houston State announces fall 2020 graduates

Brian Blalock | SHSUApproximately 2,290 students earned degrees from Sam Houston State University during commencement exercises last week. 

Sam Houston State University recently announced those students who earned degrees and graduated in December. The university graduated 2,290 students during commencement ceremonies at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Graduates, their majors, and their honors are as follows:

HUNTSVILLE

Madeline Aldana, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, Summa Cum Laude

Katelyn Allen, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Summa Cum Laude

Rosa Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Avnullah Ates, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

Liliana Baca, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Breeanna Bankston, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Sierra Bates, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

McKaylla Baylor, Certificate, Educational Technology

Bethany Bernal, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Magna Cum Laude

Allison Blaylock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Kaitlyn Bornes, Bachelor of Business Admin, Entrepreneurship

Jeremy Bradley, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Ryan Brossett, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Trinity Brown, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

Rachel Bubela, Certificate, Academic Advising

Rachel Bubela, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Jessica Byrd, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

Vernell Caldwell, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Kristol Calvert, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Christopher Careta, Bachelor of Business Admin, Economics

Zhan Chernenko, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science

Leeah Childers, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

Mara Comeaux, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration

Brittany Cunningham, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Laurie Curtis, Bachelor of Business Admin, Banking & Financial Inst

Roanna Debler, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Albert Doyle, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology

Andrew Ellis, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology

Destiney Fortson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Brittney Gardner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Megan Gautreaux, Bachelor of Science, Education

Jackson Godby, Master of Science, Homeland Security Studies

Sydney Golbow, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Herlinda Gonzalez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

Valerie Gonzalez, Master of Education, Instructional Leadership

Alexis Gray, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Jaclyn Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

Christopher Gunnels, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management

Annette Gutierrez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Tama Hamrick, Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership

Taylor Henson, Master of Science, Victim Services Management

Sonya Herrera, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Austyn Hildebrandt, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Gabriel Hindmon, Bachelor of Arts, History

Madison Hines, Bachelor of Arts, English

Natalie Holmes, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre

Alexandra Hunt, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Nathalie Hurtado, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies

Morgan Hutchison, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Rebecka Iverson, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude

Brandon Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Cheryl Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

Tessalyn Johnson, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership

Aliyah Jones, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy, Magna Cum Laude

Martina Kalu, Master of Science, Information Assur & Cybersec

Rachel Kelley, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Olivia Kelly, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Carmen Kent, Bachelor of Business Admin, International Business

Suzanne Knickerbocker, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Mackenzie Krpec, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Nivia Laird, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

Nesi Lillard, Doctor of Philosophy, Counselor Education

Alejandra Lira, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Xavier Lofton, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Timothy Martin Jr., Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech, Cum Laude

Nathan Maxwell, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Melissa McCullough, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude

Jake Mccurdy, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy

Samuel Mcmanus, Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity, Magna Cum Laude

Joshua Mcneill, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Brody Mims, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Grant Mims, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Tyler Monjaras, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Cruz Morales, Master of Science, Agriculture

Leon Moran, Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laude

Isabelle Muniz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Craig Myers JR., Master of Science, Criminal Justice Lead & Mgt

Bryson Nail, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Silvia Navarrete, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Jessamine Nguyen, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Chase Pacher, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Taylor Paul, Bachelor of Science, Education

Milton Peterson III, Master of Arts, History

McKenzie Pettigrew, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude

Johnny Phillips, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science

Lacey Price, Certificate, Academic Advising

Lacey Price, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Leslie Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Ricardo Rivera Garcia, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

Anastasia Rodriguez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art

Christopher Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Alezandria Rusling, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Caleb Smith, Bachelor of Arts, History

TreShay Smith, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Samantha St. Clair, Master of Arts, Counseling

Chelsea Standifer, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Eugene Starkey, Bachelor of Science, Integrated Studies

Mollie Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Education

Kursten Tousha, Bachelor of Science, Education

Stacia Mae Trujillo, Bachelor of Arts, Victim Studies

Brandi Turek, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude

Austin Ugarte, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Skylar Venette, Bachelor of Science, Education

Ashley Volkmer, Certificate, Academic Advising

Ashley Volkmer, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

Jamie Washington, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Dustin Wonders, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Randall Zimmerman, Master of Science, Health Care Quality and Safety

NEW WAVERLY

Jasimine Bryant, Master of Arts, Psychology

Ramona Cook, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Kayla Klawinsky, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration

Ashley Koonce, Master of Science, Criminal Justice

Samantha Maddin, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Alix Richardson, Master of Science, Victim Services Management

Katelyn Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Morgean Schultz, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

