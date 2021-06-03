HUNTSVILLE — The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Bearkat graduates from Huntsville include:
• Madison Harrell, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Magna Cum Laude
• Alix Sellers, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
• Samantha Aldrich-Wollgast, Certificate, Academic Advising
• Kolton Ammerman, Bachelor of Arts, English
• Kelly Anthony, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences
• Bertha Aparicio, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Taylor Applehans, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
• McKaylla Baylor, Certificate, Effective Online Instruction
• McKaylla Baylor, Master of Education, Instruction Sys Designs & Tech
• Sarah Bigham, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Nutrition, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
• Bahia Braktia, Doctor of Education, Literacy
• Parker Bretz, Bachelor of Music, Music, Magna Cum Laude
• Adalia Brixen, Bachelor of Science, Biology
• Devante Brown, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
• Christopher Burns, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
• Shivangi Cancean, Bachelor of Music, Music, Magna Cum Laude
• Nely Carbajal, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Madison Carter, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Jesslin Castilleja, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
• Ines Cauquil, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences, Honors/Honors College
• Emmy Clark, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude
• Halye Clark, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech
• Samantha Clem, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
• Sarah Coleman, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
• Matthew Collier, Bachelor of Music, Music, Summa Cum Laude
• Bertha Compean Hernandez, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
• David Cortes, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
• Jewel Cotlong, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Shelly Crossland, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Brittany Dawson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
• Antonio De La Cruz, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
• Lourdes Dela Cruz, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Kyron Donaldson, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
• Jessica Ehling, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy
• Tugba Elmas, Master of Science, Computing & Information Sci
• Isaiah Epps, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies
• Makayla Farley, Bachelor of Science, Geography
• Heather Finch, Bachelor of Business Admin, Economics
• Eryn Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Sarai Flores, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Daniel Frazier, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude
• Cesar Garza Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Academic Distinction
• Nathanael Gates, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Kourtney Gesford, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Jacob Giroux, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
• Cesar Gomez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Cum Laude
• Lucero Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish
• Jennifer Graves, Doctor of Education, Developmental Education Admin
• Taylor Harrell, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Cum Laude
• Alexandra Harris, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction
• Donovan Hastings, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry
• Cody Hatfield, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Katherine Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry
• Abigail Henry, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
• Patricia Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry
• Jackson Hill, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Ricky Hill, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Maeghan Hopes, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics
• Dorothea Hudson, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude, Academic Distinction, Honors/Honors College
• Ashley Hunziker, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
• Annisa Islas, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Animation
• Lindsay Jackson, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting
• John Jaksik, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Alexandra Jaque, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Jacqueline Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry, Cum Laude
• Amanda Johnson, Certificate, Academic Advising
• Amanda Johnson, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin
• James Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, History
• Prabhat K C, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science, Magna Cum Laude
• Martina Kalu, Certificate, Cyber Security
• Emeka Kanikwu, Master of Science, Computing & Information Sci
• Mucahit Kaya, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
• Caitlin Kenton, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Brant Kobersky, Bachelor of Arts, History
• Jamaal Lenoir, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
• Isaiah Leviege, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
• Raul Luna, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
• Tyler Mahler, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre, Cum Laude
• Abel Marrero III, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences
• Karina Marroquin, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training
• Sarah Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Sheila Mayberry, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Bryan Mc Neal, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems, Cum Laude
• Evelyn McAdam, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Photography
• Matthew Mccall, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
• Montana McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences, Magna Cum Laude
• Derek Mckee, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing
• Joseph Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies
• Skyeler Montjoy, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Alexander Morales Gomez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing
• Ahangama Muthumali, Master of Science, Chemistry
• Di'Jon Neal, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Brenda Negrete, Master of Science, Accounting
• Tanishia Nobles, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
• Paige O'Neil Herrington, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Summa Cum Laude
• Rachel O'Neill, Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies
• Scott Overmyer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Regan Owens, Bachelor of Science, Education, Summa Cum Laude
• Mia Pelton, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training
• Dana Persinger, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology
• Carrie Polston, Doctor of Philosophy, Forensic Science
• Hanna Prevost, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
• Brianna Price, Bachelor of Arts, English
• Jonathan Read, Master of Fine Arts, Digital Media Production
• Victoria Reece, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
• Damien Reed, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, Cum Laude
• Alana Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Gilli Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Meagan Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Education
• Richard Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Magna Cum Laude
• Sandra Rodriguez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
• Andrew Ruth, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology
• Gisselle Salas, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Abraham Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Dustin Sawyer, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
• Scott Schindler, Master of Science, Homeland Security Studies
• Bram Sebio-Brundage, Master of Arts, History
• Morad Sehlaoui, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Cum Laude
• Michael Shields, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
• Richard Sirman, Bachelor of Arts, English
• Jacob Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Interior Design, Cum Laude
• Joshua Smith, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction
• Nicole Stone, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Jayla Strange, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Khyra Stratford, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration
• Abigail Suiter, Master of Music, Music
• Cody Sze, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology
• Yalcin Taf, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
• Anubhav Thakur, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Highest Honors/Honors College, Cum Laude
• Abantika Das Tonny, Master of Science, Computing & Information Sci
• Kaitlynn Toorcana, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
• William Ursell, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology
• Andrew Waldo, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
• Zachary Wallace, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
• Lucy Wambui, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
• Evan Warner, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance
• Johny Weber, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology
• Thomas Welborn, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
• Cole Wesneski, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
• Jaice Wetuski, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration
• Carsyn Whitley, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Katherine Willard, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems
• Mark Williams, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
• Tina Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
• Kain Youman, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
• Chenyao Zhu, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
New Waverly
• Taken Belinowski, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance
• Brandon Foster, Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech, Summa Cum Laude
• James Minard, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science, Summa Cum Laude
• Marissa Minard, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude
• Susan Pittman, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
• Isaiah Reitzel, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training
