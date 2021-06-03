Sam Houston State leading the way in free textbook adoption

Students walk past the Ruth and Ron Blatchley Bell Tower on the campus of Sam Houston State University. 

 SHSU Communications

HUNTSVILLE — The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.

Bearkat graduates from Huntsville include: 

• Madison Harrell, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Magna Cum Laude

• Alix Sellers, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

• Samantha Aldrich-Wollgast, Certificate, Academic Advising

• Kolton Ammerman, Bachelor of Arts, English

• Kelly Anthony, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences

• Bertha Aparicio, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Taylor Applehans, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

• McKaylla Baylor, Certificate, Effective Online Instruction

• McKaylla Baylor, Master of Education, Instruction Sys Designs & Tech

• Sarah Bigham, Bachelor of Science, Food Science and Nutrition, Summa Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

• Bahia Braktia, Doctor of Education, Literacy

• Parker Bretz, Bachelor of Music, Music, Magna Cum Laude

• Adalia Brixen, Bachelor of Science, Biology

• Devante Brown, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

• Christopher Burns, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

• Shivangi Cancean, Bachelor of Music, Music, Magna Cum Laude

• Nely Carbajal, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Madison Carter, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Jesslin Castilleja, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

• Ines Cauquil, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences, Honors/Honors College

• Emmy Clark, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude

• Halye Clark, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech

• Samantha Clem, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

• Sarah Coleman, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude

• Matthew Collier, Bachelor of Music, Music, Summa Cum Laude

• Bertha Compean Hernandez, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

• David Cortes, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

• Jewel Cotlong, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Shelly Crossland, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Brittany Dawson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

• Antonio De La Cruz, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

• Lourdes Dela Cruz, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

• Kyron Donaldson, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

• Jessica Ehling, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy

• Tugba Elmas, Master of Science, Computing & Information Sci

• Isaiah Epps, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies

• Makayla Farley, Bachelor of Science, Geography

• Heather Finch, Bachelor of Business Admin, Economics

• Eryn Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Sarai Flores, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

• Daniel Frazier, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude

• Cesar Garza Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Academic Distinction

• Nathanael Gates, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Kourtney Gesford, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

• Jacob Giroux, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

• Cesar Gomez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art, Cum Laude

• Lucero Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish

• Jennifer Graves, Doctor of Education, Developmental Education Admin

• Taylor Harrell, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Cum Laude

• Alexandra Harris, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction

• Donovan Hastings, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry

• Cody Hatfield, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Katherine Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry

• Abigail Henry, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

• Patricia Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry

• Jackson Hill, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Ricky Hill, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Maeghan Hopes, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics

• Dorothea Hudson, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude, Academic Distinction, Honors/Honors College

• Ashley Hunziker, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

• Annisa Islas, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Animation

• Lindsay Jackson, Bachelor of Business Admin, Accounting

• John Jaksik, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Alexandra Jaque, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

• Jacqueline Jimenez, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry, Cum Laude

• Amanda Johnson, Certificate, Academic Advising

• Amanda Johnson, Master of Arts, Higher Education Admin

• James Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, History

• Prabhat K C, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science, Magna Cum Laude

• Martina Kalu, Certificate, Cyber Security

• Emeka Kanikwu, Master of Science, Computing & Information Sci

• Mucahit Kaya, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

• Caitlin Kenton, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

• Brant Kobersky, Bachelor of Arts, History

• Jamaal Lenoir, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

• Isaiah Leviege, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

• Raul Luna, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

• Tyler Mahler, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre, Cum Laude

• Abel Marrero III, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Sciences

• Karina Marroquin, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training

• Sarah Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Sheila Mayberry, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Bryan Mc Neal, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems, Cum Laude

• Evelyn McAdam, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Photography

• Matthew Mccall, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

• Montana McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

• Derek Mckee, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing

• Joseph Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies

• Skyeler Montjoy, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Alexander Morales Gomez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing

• Ahangama Muthumali, Master of Science, Chemistry

• Di'Jon Neal, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

• Brenda Negrete, Master of Science, Accounting

• Tanishia Nobles, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

• Paige O'Neil Herrington, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Summa Cum Laude

• Rachel O'Neill, Bachelor of Science, Victim Studies

• Scott Overmyer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

• Regan Owens, Bachelor of Science, Education, Summa Cum Laude

• Mia Pelton, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training

• Dana Persinger, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology

• Carrie Polston, Doctor of Philosophy, Forensic Science

• Hanna Prevost, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

• Brianna Price, Bachelor of Arts, English

• Jonathan Read, Master of Fine Arts, Digital Media Production

• Victoria Reece, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

• Damien Reed, Bachelor of Science, Public Health, Cum Laude

• Alana Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

• Gilli Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Meagan Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Education

• Richard Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Magna Cum Laude

• Sandra Rodriguez, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

• Andrew Ruth, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology

• Gisselle Salas, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

• Abraham Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Dustin Sawyer, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

• Scott Schindler, Master of Science, Homeland Security Studies

• Bram Sebio-Brundage, Master of Arts, History

• Morad Sehlaoui, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Cum Laude

• Michael Shields, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

• Richard Sirman, Bachelor of Arts, English

• Jacob Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Interior Design, Cum Laude

• Joshua Smith, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction

• Nicole Stone, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

• Jayla Strange, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Khyra Stratford, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration

• Abigail Suiter, Master of Music, Music

• Cody Sze, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology

• Yalcin Taf, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

• Anubhav Thakur, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Highest Honors/Honors College, Cum Laude

• Abantika Das Tonny, Master of Science, Computing & Information Sci

• Kaitlynn Toorcana, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

• William Ursell, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology

• Andrew Waldo, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

• Zachary Wallace, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

• Lucy Wambui, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

• Evan Warner, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance

• Johny Weber, Master of Arts, Clinical Psychology

• Thomas Welborn, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

• Cole Wesneski, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

• Jaice Wetuski, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

• Carsyn Whitley, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

• Katherine Willard, Bachelor of Business Admin, MGT Information Systems

• Mark Williams, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

• Tina Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

• Kain Youman, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

• Chenyao Zhu, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

New Waverly

• Taken Belinowski, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance

• Brandon Foster, Bachelor of Science, Elec/Computer Engineering Tech, Summa Cum Laude

• James Minard, Bachelor of App Arts and Sci, Applied Arts-Science, Summa Cum Laude

• Marissa Minard, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude

• Susan Pittman, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

• Isaiah Reitzel, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training

Tags

Trending Video