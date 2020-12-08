Sam Houston State and Curative Labs to provide free COVID-19 testing for Huntsville community

The COVID-19 testing kiosk on the Sam Houston State University campus is moving to a new location to serve the community. Beginning Dec. 14 through Dec. 31 at noon, Curative Labs Inc. will provide free coronavirus testing to the community Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The kiosk, located at 2424 Sam Houston Avenue, near the Charles W. Tackett University Police Building, will be closed on December 24 and 25.
Curative’s lab staff will operate the kiosk. The saliva-based PCR test is collected with an oral swab and results take approximately 24 to 48 hours to be processed, depending on testing volume. Each test is quick and painless and is administered in approximately two minutes. Testing is not recommended for those who have had a positive test within the last 90 days.
A second kiosk is scheduled to open Dec. 16 at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 Hwy. 75.
“While we need to remain diligent with wearing face coverings and social distancing, we also need to be diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining to protect the health of our community, especially our vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Robert Williams, director of medical services at SHSU.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule a test and pre-register, visit curative.com and select the SHSU Sam Houston Avenue location. If you do not schedule a test in advance, you must bring a cell phone or digital device to complete the online registration process at the kiosk. Although there is no cost for the test, those with health insurance will be asked to provide this information. Testing for the uninsured is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Self-collected kiosk testing provides a great avenue to increase screening testing at no cost to the community. This free testing can help the community mitigate the spread of the virus, especially over the holidays when more people may be gathering. It is also beneficial for college-age students to ensure a safer return to campus in the spring.
