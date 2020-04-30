Sam Houston plans to reopen campus in the fall

Students are expected to return to Huntsville this fall.
Sam Houston State University intends to reopen its campus for the fall semester, SHSU President Dana Hoyt told university employees in an email Wednesday afternoon. However, the three phased plan is “highly dependent on the movements of infection rates as well as guidance from federal, state and local government and public health officials.”
Many Texas colleges and universities were on spring break when the spread of the novel coronavirus began disrupting classes. Although some students returned briefly after the break, campuses were ultimately shut down and classes moved online in mid-March.
The shutdowns have been costing schools like SHSU millions in lost revenue, though much of that will be supplemented through the federal stimulus program. The university received $17.5 million, which will help cover the losses to revenue while also providing millions in emergency student financial aid grants.
“The end of the spring semester represents a milestone in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hoyt said in the letter. “It is indeed a bittersweet celebration. Bringing this semester to a successful close reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff, the perseverance of our students and an incredible sense of community.”
Hoyt’s reopening plan will begin May 26, which will mark an end to the enhanced emergency operations. Between May 26 and June 30, employees not approved for an alternative work option will start physically reporting to their assigned place of work. Buildings will be opened or have restricted access based on needs and occupancy rates.
The third phase of the plan will begin July 1, when all buildings are expected to be open and the majority of employees are expected to be working on campus.
“As we prepare to return to full operations, some job responsibilities will require an advance team of employees to be physically onsite prior to the dates listed in our plan.”Hoyt added.
The announcement comes alongside similar plans from Texas A&M and Texas Tech University, among others.
“Even in the worst of times, we, at Sam Houston State University, never stopped believing in the importance and power of knowledge,” the university president said. “Throughout our 140-year history, we have come together and stood by our students – in times of war, economic depression and natural disasters.”
