The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is proud to celebrate Black History Month.
This year’s exhibit features three key members on the Houston Homestead: Joshua Houston, Eliza Revel, and Jeff Hamilton. The exhibit is featured in the Rotunda of the museum and throughout the museum grounds and historical buildings. Each of these people were born into slavery and though their journeys were different, all eventually found themselves working and caring for the Houston family. They performed duties that were essential to the success of Sam Houston’s legacy until becoming freed citizens after emancipation.
This exhibit features information about each individual mentioned above with photos, documents, and artifacts previously never on display, including a plow blade forged by Joshua Houston. The museum’s goal is to pay deserved respect and honor not only to Sam Houston, but to all who lived and worked to contribute to his life.
“The museum would like to further our research and expand our exhibit on Joshua, Eliza, Jeff and the other slaves associated with the Houston family, but we need help from the community,” said Jude Routh, curator of Exhibits. “We would very much like to hear from anyone who would like to contribute with submissions of photos, documentation, letters, journals, diaries, or artifacts that would help us accurately tell their stories.”
The Black History Month Exhibit will be on display from Feb. 2-28, 2021.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is a part of Sam Houston State University and dedicated to preserving the memory of Sam Houston and his times. Located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville, the museum is open Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com or call the museum at 936-294-1832.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.