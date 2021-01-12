Sam Houston Memorial Museum brings traveling exhibit about El Camino Real

Beginning, Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum will present “El Camino Real de los Tejas: Its History, People and Places,” a traveling exhibit that looks at the trail that extended from Mexico, across Texas and into Louisiana. Some may know it as the King’s Highway or the Old San Antonio Road. Today, the trail is designated as a National Historic Trail.
The exhibit focuses on three themes: the role of the trail in cattle drives to support the American Revolution, it’s influences on settlement patterns throughout Texas and Louisiana, and how to see and experience the Camino today.
“We are looking forward to hosting this exhibit,” said Derrick Birdsall, museum curator of education. In addition to being an important part of Texas history on its own merit, we know that Sam Houston first traveled into Texas in part, via the El Camino Real. In addition, many of Houston’s trips back and forth to Washington, D.C. while a Texas Senator involved traveling along this historic Texas road as well. A trip along the El Camino Real is very much a trip following along in Sam Houston’s footsteps.”
El Camino Real will be on display January 12 to March 21, 2021 in the exhibit gallery at the Katy & E. Don Walker, Sr. Education Center, a part of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum Complex in Huntsville, Texas. Exhibit gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.
The exhibit was made possible by the El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail Association, the National Park Service, researchers, and multiple funders. The goal of the project was to raise awareness for the trail and encourage protection of this historic resource.
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is a part of Sam Houston State University and dedicated to preserving the memory of Sam Houston and his times. The Katy & E. Don Walker, Sr. Education Center is located at 1402 19th Street in Huntsville. For more information visit the museum website at samhosutonmemorialmuseum.com or call the museum at 936-294-1832.
