Houston Family Christmas returns to the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, with a new holiday exhibit for families to enjoy.
This year’s Houston Family Christmas will feature a new experience based off of a Christmas letter from Margaret to Sam Houston dated Dec. 25, 1858.
Christmas was not typically celebrated in the 1800’s as it is now, and was not mentioned in any of the couple’s previous letters. However, this particular letter from Sam Houston’s wife recalls the family’s Christmas celebrations in detail.
“Inside their Woodland Home, we will decorate it using the letter as a guide, so we will have some stockings hung up full of nuts and candy as they would have for the kids at that time,” Sam Houston Memorial Museum curator of education Derrick Birdsall said.
The letter has been apart of the museum’s collection and is part of a new year-round experience being offered by the museum.
“We have chosen to start focusing on interpreting the inside of the Woodland Home based on letters that we have from Sam to Margaret, or from Margaret to Sam depending on the time of year. As the seasons change, we will be altering the exhibit inside the house, and this just happened to fit very nicely for Christmas,” Birdsall said.
Popular attractions from previous Houston Family Christmas’ will still be scheduled throughout the day.
Weekend demonstrators will be on the grounds exhibiting spinning and weaving, wood working, blacksmithing and kick wheel pottery with opportunities for visitors to gain a hands-on experience.
Members of the education department will also be on the grounds in period dress, serving snacks and wassail in the outdoor kitchens.
Houston Family Christmas will be free and open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville. Visitors will also receive a 20% discount on books at the gift store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.