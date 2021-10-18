Sam Houston Homecoming week kicks off today. Here's what to expect.

HUNTSVILLE — A carnival, a parade where everyone is dressed in orange, and Bearkat-related events in between.
That can only mean it’s Homecoming week at Sam Houston State University.
The week, meant to bring together the Bearkat community, returns with beloved traditions all leading up to Saturday’s home football game against Jacksonville State at 2 p.m.
Homecoming week kicks off Monday and is themed ‘I love the 80’s’.
Here’s what to expect.
HOMECOMING PARADE
Head to downtown Huntsville on Thursday evening for the longstanding Homecoming parade. The parade starts after 6:15 p.m. but be sure to take note of the road closures to make your travel smooth.
The parade will follow the traditional SHSU route, and begin at Joseph Pritchett Field near the intersection of Avenue O and 19th Street. The parade will continue down Sam Houston Avenue and turn along 10th Street at the Walker County Courthouse. It will turn once more along University Avenue and end at Midway Plaza on the SHSU campus.
All roads along the route will be closed during the parade.
OTHER HOMECOMING WEEK EVENTS
You can get into the Bearkat spirit before Saturday’s game.
Sam Jam Carnival — Join the SHSU Student Activities as they host the Sam Jam Carnival on Wednesday at 7 p.m., located near Holleman Field near the intersection of Avenue M and Josey Park Road. There will be free food, carnival rides and giveaways. The Homecoming Court finalists will be announced as well.
Alumni Association Homecoming Tailgate — Bearkat Alley is back and better than ever. The Alumni Association is throwing a traditional Homecoming Tailgate before the Bearkats take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. All Alumni Association members that are paid up on their dues will have free admission to the Alumni tent and a free lunch. The tailgate will begin at noon.
For a full list of scheduled events, visit SHSU Homecoming 2021’s website at www.shsu.edu/homecoming.
