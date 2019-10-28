Ringing bells signal the sounds of the holiday season, but for one organization leader, it means so much more.
Shirley Hardy, treasurer of the Walker County Salvation Army unit has worked for the last 15 years to ring in the holiday season, but her motivation comes from an appreciation for the help her family once received.
“When I was in high school, my home burnt to the ground. It was devastating to my family and we were left with just the clothes on our backs,” Hardy said. “Although it was a difficult time, the help we received was overwhelming and it led to my motivation to give back.”
Thanks to the local parent-teacher association, clothing, money and a rental home were donated to the Hardy’s family.
“What they did, really meant the world to me and I will never forget that,” Hardy added. “I worked at the Sheriff’s office for more than 25 years and seeing what those in the community were dealing with motivated me to join the Salvation Army and give my time to help others. I see many people who are still impacted by the same things and that makes me want to show them the same love that I was given.”
Hardy was approached by the local leader of the Salvation Army at the time, LuVenia Owens. Hardy and those involved with the Salvation Army collaborated with local churches and organizations to help those in need in Huntsville and Walker County, including the Boys and Girls Club of Walker County, Huntsville HeadStart, local churches and boy and girl scout troops.
“There are many in need across the country and the world who need help, but we can make the biggest impact by starting locally and helping our neighbors first,” Shirley’s daughter and Salvation Army bell ringing coordinator Cindy said.
Now, with the holidays just around the corner, Hardy is searching for those in the community who want to give back. The Salvation Army red kettle bell ringing season will begin November 29 and run through December 23. Ringers will be posted at the two entrances at the Huntsville WalMart. Ringers are needed for two hour shifts each day, from noon to 6 p.m. In order to fill the slots needed, 83 ringers working two hour shifts will be needed. Local organizations regularly volunteer, but private citizens are needed to fill the gaps.
“If anyone in the community would like to ring on Christmas Eve, they are more than welcome, but as a Christian organization, we would not ask anyone to miss their services that night,” Cindy added. “However, some in the community may decide to help, which would be wonderful as there will be many last minute shoppers.”
Last year, ringers helped raise over $7,000, with a $10,000 goal set for this season. All funds stay in Walker County and benefit those in need. Previous donations have been donated to those with medical and dental bills, families affected by fires and Good Shepherd Mission.
“In our everyday lives, we do not think we have time, but two hours is not much,” Cindy said. “I believe we all have a heart for giving and this time will go to helping our neighbors.”
If you or an organization would like to ring the bells this holiday season, contact Shirley Hardy at 936-291-1624.
