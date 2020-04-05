Salons, barbers enter unemployment amid temporary closure

As prom and wedding season quickly approaches, salons and barber shops across the state have been ordered to close their doors for the month of April, leaving stylists who have spent years perfecting their craft in suspension.
“Tonight when I lock up, I’m literally going to be shutting our dream down for a month, so that’s hard emotionally, but we weren’t shocked,” Salon ADK co-owner and stylist Kaci Wells said Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been anticipating (the closure) since this all happened, a lot of us were hopeful that it wasn’t going to happen, but we’ve been trying to mentally prepare and financially prepare to be shut down.”
Stylists are now navigating filing for unemployment and loans while calling clientele to cancel appointments.
“To me personally, I feel like I’m going to take a big hit from this. This is usually one of our busiest times of year,” Salon ADK stylist and makeup artist Kaileigh Patrick said. “It’s spring break, it’s tax return season, everyone wants to get their hair done, summer is coming up … this is honestly when I make a lot of my money.”
Patrick has been a stylist for 11 years and like many stylists, completely relies on her business to provide for her family. Located across from Sam Houston State University, Salon ADK draws a large student clientele, however with university closures, cancellations and all around lower bookings have been on the rise throughout the month of March.
In response to slower business and in an initiative to maintain their clients’ safety, Tune Up “The Many Salon” closed its doors indefinitely on March 19. Up until Thursday, Tune up stylist Raquel Bradley had been taking house-call appointments to stay afloat, however with the new state orders, stylists are completely out of commission.
While many expressed a positive outlook to reopening at the end of the month, some expressed concerns of the closures lasting through May.
“It’s been pretty stressful trying to figure out how to go about unemployment … not really knowing when we are going to open again has been kind of stressful as well,” Bradley said.
As of the week ending March 28, national unemployment initial claims spiked to 6,648,000, just over double the prior week’s revised level, according to the United States Department of Labor. Texas alone reported 275,597 initial claims last week and will likely see a rise in numbers as Governor Abbott’s executive order closed gyms, massage parlors, tattoo and piercing studios, barber shops and cosmetology salons.
“We were really worried about our girls because we’re all contract workers which means if we don’t work, we don’t get paid,” Wells said. “So we were more worried about our girls being able to put food on the table for their families and pay the bills for their families.”
While the salons are doing their best to take care of their employees at this time, the stylists also note the community as an integral support system through their unemployment.
“I’ve had people buy gift cards to keep my income coming for them to get their hair done after this is over,” Patrick said. “We live in the best community and everybody really will support the small businesses here.”
“I have had clients that have asked me to drive by their business and they gave me toilet paper, they’ve given me a lot of frozen meat, stuff like that … It’s really nice whenever your clients start to become a part of your family,” Bradley added.
Salon ADK will be taking the time to work on branding for themselves by posting fun and informational tidbits on how to take care of your hair in a safe and responsible manner as #quarantine hair becomes the name of the game for many. DIY bang trims and at-home dye jobs gone wrong have recently swept the internet and Wells hopes to inform the community on how to keep their hair healthy for when they do return to the salons.
Likewise, Wells plans on taking her own time to grow in her craft, keeping her skills sharp for when the salon is able to welcome their clientele back.
“In our industry, lots of people are offering free education, so a lot of us are going to take this time and use it to better ourselves and our business skills so when we come back we’ll be better than ever for our customers,” Wells said.
The non-essential business closure is currently scheduled to last through at least April 30.