Walker County government agencies collected about $1.4 million in state sales tax revenue in August — 14% more than in the same month last year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said recently.
Meanwhile, Texas collected about $2.8 billion in state sales tax revenue, a 5.6% decrease.
That revenue was based mainly on purchases made in July, when the numbers of coronavirus cases were peaking. That rising rate, the comptroller said, likely put a damper on economic activity.
State sales tax collections from all major sectors other than retail trade declined significantly from year ago levels, with the largest declines in the oil and gas related sectors, Hegar said. Collections from retail trade were up, as increased consumer spending on home improvements, home entertainment, distance learning and outdoor recreation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred higher remittances from building materials, home furnishing, electronics and appliance and sporting goods retailers.
Retail trade tax collections were also boosted by online out-of-state vendors and marketplace providers who did not have tax collection obligations a year ago.
“Consumer spending was supported in July by enhanced federal benefits, which have since been reduced or expired. Consequently, further declines in sales tax revenue may ensue in the coming months,” Hegar said.
The city of Huntsville collected over $988,000 in August — a 17.64% increase, while the city of New Waverly saw a 16% decrease to nearly $45,000. The city of Riverside saw the largest spike, collecting 65% more tax revenue than the same time last year.
Meanwhile, Walker County saw a 16.11% increase, with nearly $394,000 collected.
Year-to-date, the city of Huntsville and Walker County are up nearly 6.5% in sales tax allocation, while the city of New Waverly is down 9.37% and the city of Riverside is up 18.27%.
