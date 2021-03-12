Sales tax revenue grows during pandemic for Huntsville, Riverside

Sales tax revenue has continued to grow in Walker County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax revenue was up for both the city of Huntsville and Riverside, according to the March sales tax report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The March sales tax revenue reports show revenue from sales made in January.
Huntsville reported sales tax revenue of about $792,000 in March, up 2.26% over the $774,000 received in March 2020. For the year, Huntsville received about 2.66 million in sales tax revenue through 2021, an increase of about 7.88% from the prior year.
The city of Riverside has seen the largest growth in 2021, with sales tax collections up 30% in March at $14,618. The small community has collected $48,736 in sales taxes this year, a 15.03% increase from 2020. New Waverly has seen massive drops in collections, with the city earning only $28,700 in sales taxes, a 49.53% decrease from March 2020. Year-to-date they are down 25.86% in collections.
Walker County reported sales tax revenue of about $328,566 in February, down 7% from the $353,527 received in March 2020. For the year, Walker County received about $1.07 million, an increase of about 1.42% from what the county received in 2020.
Walker County ESD No. 1 collected $24,255, while ESD No. 2 will receive $122,236. Both collect a 1.5% sales tax in the area they serve.
Hegar today said that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.51 billion in February, 13.3% less than in February 2020.
“The pattern in sales tax collections we’ve seen for the past several months continued, with receipts from the retail trade sector showing gains over the prior year while receipts from oil- and gas-related sectors show deep declines,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the service sector, as well as from restaurants and bars, also remain down significantly as many of these businesses had occupancy restrictions or were required to be shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Receipts from online, sporting goods, furniture and home improvement retailers continue to be elevated, a trend apparent since the start of the pandemic as Texans spend more time at home.
|Huntsville
|1.50%
|$791,990.64
|$774,465.23
|2.26%
|$2,662,891.92
|$2,468,236.70
|7.88%
|New Waverly
|1.50%
|$28,700.98
|$56,876.08
|-49.53%
|$112,726.86
|$152,051.09
|-25.86%
|Riverside
|1.50%
|$14,618.74
|$11,239.80
|30.06%
|$48,736.69
|$42,367.44
|15.03%
|Walker
|0.50%
|$328,566.37
|$353,527.33
|-7.06%
|$1,077,327.26
|$1,062,214.45
|1.42%
|Walker Co ESD 1
|1.50%
|$24,255.17
|$23,397.45
|3.66%
|$76,264.60
|$75,419.55
|1.12%
|Walker Co ESD 2
|1.50%
|$122,236.97
|$128,139.75
|-4.60%
|$326,199.75
|$286,897.66
|13.69%
