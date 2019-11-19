Walker County residents are invited to join SAAFE House at the Walker County Storm Shelter for a morning of giving back, fun activities, crafts, a pancake breakfast and even a visit from Santa himself.
Visitor’s of the pancake breakfast and toy drive are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift item to contribute towards Santa’s Sack, a free program for SAAFE House clients to participate in the season of giving.
The SAAFE House conference room will be turned into a shopping area full of donated items for clients to shop. Gifts will be sorted according to gender and age, providing something for everyone.
“We’ll even have an area for adults where the kids will actually get to come in and shop for their parents,” SAAFE House community relations director Dena Scott said. “It makes it nice because they’re not really in a place where they can do that kind of thing, but we’ll provide that for them so they’ll be able to have gifts and give gifts this holiday season.”
The SAAFE House will also be promoting their annual Adopt-a-Family program, providing families in need with clothing, household items, educational items and toys based off of a wish list compiled specifically by each family in need.
“That wish list is given to the people who have adopted the families, and then they can shop based off of that list … It’s really up to the shopper as to how much they want to get or spend,” Scott said.
Only a select amount of the families who are in need of the most help are chosen by advocates to be an adoptive family. Commonly requested items are of the most basic nature, such as new shoes and hair bows for kids.
“There’s nothing elaborate or unrealistic on these lists, so we’ve been very fortunate to have people that are able to provide these things that they are asking for, and then really even go above and beyond and get things that aren’t on the list, so these families are really provided with what they’ve asked for, what they need and even more than that,” Scott said.
“It’s just great to see the community support us the way that they do, I don’t know if people realize that non-profit means that yes, we are having a fundraiser, but we funnel that money right back into the work that we do,” Scott said.
Tickets for the pancake breakfast and toy drive are $7 for adults, $5 for kids and little ones under the age of three can eat for free. SAAFE House is a non-profit organization and all proceeds from the event will go towards its many free services offered to clients.
The SAAFE House pancake breakfast and toy drive will take place Saturday from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter – located at 455 Hwy. 75 in Huntsville.
To adopt a family or help sponsor the event, contact Scott at crd@saafehouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.