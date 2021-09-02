SAAFE House to meet the need with shelter expansion

HUNTSVILLE — To better meet the growing need in the area, SAAFE House is seeking funds for a new and improved shelter that will help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors find a safe haven in times of trauma.
The current shelter was donated several years ago and has since been outgrown by the nonprofit. With a max capacity of 18, the shelter has been serving 25 clients for the past six months due to an extenuating situation requiring shelter for a mother and her children. In addition to its state of disrepair and not enough funds to fix it, SAAFE House is now moving forward with renovations on a house next to the current offices that will increase their max capacity to serve 50 women and children.
“Moving next door, we already will gain two extra bedrooms, but we have enough room to add on six more,” said SAAFE House Walker County residential shelter manager, Deborah Green.
Having the shelter in close proximity to the SAAFE House offices will also make it easier for clients to get to their outreach services, counseling and increase staff response time to a client in crisis.
SAAFE House is a non-profit group committed to empowering victims of family violence and sexual assault through advocacy, emergency and medical care, counseling, crisis assistance, shelter, support services and referrals.
Their tailored services are more than can be provided at general shelters, as the individuals in those situations need the heightened security that the SAAFE House offers, as well as trained staff to ensure that clients feel safe in their environments.
“If you’re coming from a severe trauma situation, and you’re in a room where you have to be with people of all other walks of life, that may trigger you,” Green said. “That’s why I’m so passionate that we raise our money and we have to do this, because if you go by Good Shepherd Mission, a lot of the women and children you see really need to be served by a domestic violence or sexual assault shelter, but we don't have space.”
The growing need is evident in the area, according to Green, and on top of it, the SAAFE House shelter in Huntsville is called upon to serve greater communities including Madison County, Livingston and Coldspring, where shelters are either not available, or only serve men.
“Montgomery Women’s center, The Bridge Over Troubled Waters from the Houston area and all of the shelters, when they have to get these women out of danger or sex trafficking, whatever it may be that they’re trying to get them away from, they’re calling us. We don’t have funding for that, we don’t have space for that, we don’t have staff for that,” Green said.
“The hope is, if we have a bigger shelter, that we can do more,” Green added. “We want to be able to help LGBTQ and more people with mental health conditions. Right now, we just don’t have the space, because we do serve a lot of women and children that come from a lot of abusive backgrounds and we have to be cognizant of that in the house we have now.”
SAAFE House hopes to have renovations complete and their clients moved in by January 1. However, the date is dependent on the non-profit’s ability to raise $50,000 to go towards the complete security upgrade to the shelter, including a 12-foot fence surrounding the property, keypads for entry and exit, security cameras and a security system.
To meet their goal, SAAFE House is hosting two fundraising opportunities. The Buy a Picket campaign is aimed at raising the $13,000 needed to install the fence needed to secure the property perimeter. If that amount can be achieved, the non-profit can atlas begin to move furniture and belongings inside the house. The campaign will sell plaques to be attached to a permanent tree that will be planted on the property, with donation amounts ranging from $25 for a one-line plaque, $50 for two lines and $75 for three lines.
“They can be a memoriam, they can be a family member’s name, they can be a husband and wife anniversary, but they will be a permanent part of SAAFE House as long as it’s here,” Green said.
Additionally, a rummage sale will take place at the new shelter on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with adult and children’s clothing, working electronics, knick-knacks, housewares, toys, furniture and more. Tours of the shelter will be given at that time, along with access to a bounce house, popcorn machine, scavenger hunt, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Other vendors will also be onsite selling their own goods, with a flat fee of $25 going towards the non-profit.
In preparation for the event, the community is asked to consider donating items to be sold in the rummage sale, finances or food items for their pantry.
“Everything that comes from either one of these fundraisers is 100% going towards the renovation of the shelter,” Green said.
To donate or register as a rummage sale vendor, visit www.saafehouse.org.