SAAFE House is pleased to announce that its downtown Huntsville resale store, Elite Repeat, will reopen on Friday, June 5. The store has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elite Repeat will initially open with reduced hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. In an effort to protect SAAFE House staff members and clients, as well as shoppers, all store personnel and shoppers will be required to wear face coverings and will have their temperature taken at the door. No one with a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed in the building. No more than five shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time.
SAAFE House will also be opening a new This & That Resale Boutique location in Livingston, which will begin operations on June 5. It is located at 411 East Abby and its hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The same health and safety guidelines for the Huntsville location will be in effect, except only two shoppers will be allowed in the store at one time.
