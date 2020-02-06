Enjoy a game of bingo and support a worthy cause, with a chance at some great prizes.
A designer purse bingo fundraiser will be hosted by volunteers from the Walker County SAAFE House on Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with the first game beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Walker County Storm Shelter. A live auction will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., with four designer bags being auctioned off.
There will be 10 games of bingo held, with brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Consuela and Tory Burch available for bingo winners.
“We have held a similar event to this in Trinity and it has been very successful, so we thought it would be a great way to bring some fun to the community and raise awareness about what we do,” SAAFE House volunteer coordinator Kat Ornelas said. “We hope this becomes an annual event in Huntsville. It is a very unique event and I think it will become very popular.”
SAAFE House began providing services in Huntsville in 1984. Since then, the organization has expanded its services to four counties, hosting two non-disclosed crisis shelters, which serve 1,200 clients yearly.
“We work to empower victims of violence and sexual assault,” Ornelas added. “We provide important resources to women in the community and we are here as advocates for whatever they need.”
Among the programs offered at SAAFE House are crisis intervention and advocacy services, basic living essentials and individual and group counseling. The program also offers personal accompaniment for legal, hospital and law enforcement needs, transportation, skills assistance and emotional support service. Support services for significant others and a 24-hour on-call system to assist with meeting clients’ needs are also available.
The process is client-centered, with individualized care based on the needs of each client.
“In addition to Walker County, we provide our valuable services in Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto counties,” Ornelas said. “Even if you have not personally been impacted by violence or sexual assault, we all know someone who has and we need to be there for them. We want to raise awareness and let the community know they are not alone.”
Attendees are asked to bring their own bingo dauber, but can purchase one for $2 at the event. Additional game sheets, cards and packs will be on sale for $2, $5 and $20. A raffle for a Louis Vuitton purse will be held, with tickets for $20. Mystery bags with items from local businesses and SAAFE House t-shirts will also be on sale for $20. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. All funds raised will benefit services provided by the organization.
“We hope to see the community come out and support the organization and have a great time,” Ornelas added. “As a non-profit, we are reliant on community support and fundraisers. We are so fortunate to be in such a caring and generous community. This is our way of giving back and thanking the community.”
Tickets to the event cost $40, however, tables for groups are sold out. Tickets include access to a taco bar, doughnut bar and margarita bar. To purchase tickets, contact SAAFE House at 936-291-3529 or email crd@saafehouse.org.
