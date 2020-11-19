SAAFE House, Head Start looking to feed needy families for Thanksgiving

Brookshire Brothers, in partnership with SAAFE House and Huntsville Head Start, is asking for the community’s help in its last stretch of seeking sponsorships to bring a Thanksgiving meal to the non-profits’ neediest families.
In its sixth year of partnership with Huntsville Head Start and fifth year with SAAFE House, Brookshire Brothers’ Thanksgiving meal sponsorships are at an all-time low.
“We’re really behind this year, we usually have more than this, and we’re not even half way,” Brookshire Brothers bakery and deli manager Patsy Hohensee said.
The Huntsville grocery store has sold 21 out of their goal of 60 Thanksgiving meals to donate to local families in need. With less than one week left in their holiday meal sponsorships, the clock is ticking.
For $69.95, an adopted family will receive a meal package including a 10-12 pound turkey, dressing, two sides and rolls. Brookshire Brothers will contribute $5 towards every meal that is purchased, which will be deducted from the final the price at checkout. If someone can not afford to sponsor a full meal for a family, individuals are able to make partial donations towards a family's meal.
“Anything will help at this point, we’re just trying to get the families taken care of because we really don’t want these kids to go without,” Hohensee said.
For some of these families, according to the deli manager, the Thanksgiving meals will be the only true meal that some of these children will receive until they go back to school on Nov. 30.
“I’m asking the community to please come together and help us sponsor these families for the holidays,” Hohensee said.
Sponsorships can be made at the Brookshire Brothers deli counter through Thanksgiving or over the phone at (936)435-1209. Adopted families will begin picking up their meals Nov. 23 and 24.
