SAAFE House continues to serve individuals and families facing violence during COVID-19 pandemic

At a time when people are being urged to stay home to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, not everyone feels safe there. In fact, studies have shown that domestic violence rates increase during periods of economic hardship and stress. But while businesses are closing their doors, SAAFE House is staying open during the COVID-19 crisis to provide shelter, remote counseling and support services to victims of both family violence and sexual assault.
SAAFE House, which operates shelters in Walker County and Polk County, also offers non-residential services to people in Walker, Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto counties who need someone to turn to for support and guidance in their situations. In addition to offering a 24-hour crisis hotline, the organization provides accompaniment to criminal justice services, legal advocacy, emergency and medical care, counseling, referrals to free and affordable childcare services, provisions to assist victims in obtaining secure and independent lifestyles, job placement services, and referrals to appropriate social service agencies.
“As the COVID-19 crisis has grown here in the United States, SAAFE House has seen a steady increase in the number of clients seeking services,” said SAAFE House Board President Cyntia Martinez. “In February alone, we took in seven new families and 15 singles into our Walker and Polk County shelters. In addition to those people, we took 244 calls into our hotline and served 111 clients through our outreach offices.”
One of the greatest challenges SAAFE House faces is that while the economic strain of the COVID-19 crisis increases the preponderance of family and intimate partner violence, that same financial pressure is affecting the organization’s budget as well. Elite Repeat, the resale shop in downtown Huntsville that helps support SAAFE House, has had to shut down operations temporarily; and a new resale shop SAAFE House had planned to open in March has had to be put on hold. That means there is even more need for donations from businesses and individuals in the counties SAAFE House serves.
“We feel for the members of our community whose businesses have shut down or who have experienced financial difficulties due to the healthcare crisis,” Martinez said. “With the extra stress that puts on families, it is harder for people to donate, and yet those donations go even further at a time like this.”
SAAFE House Co-Executive Directors Twana Sullins and Alexis Johnson Anderson explained that the SAAFE House budget not only includes client housing and staff salaries, but food and basic living essentials for clients: clothing, personal hygiene items, prescriptions, and legal documents such as birth certificates, social security cards and drivers licenses.
“Most people don’t think about all the things that have to be replaced when you’re leaving your home in an emergency situation,” Sullins said. “When you walk out with nothing, that’s all you have.”
SAAFE House is asking for anyone interested in helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to go to www.saafehouse.org to donate financially, or to call the SAAFE House office at 936-291-3369 to arrange for donations of supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo and conditioner, soap and body wash, sanitary supplies, size 4-6 diapers, baby wipes and cleaning products.
Any members of the community needing help with a sexual assault or domestic violence situation should call the SAAFE House hotline at 936-291-3369 or 936-327-2513.
