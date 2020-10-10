Months of tight and tense living situations can bring out the worst in others.
For some, the quarantine has served as a new revelation as to the extent of their partner’s behaviors under stress. For others, it’s heightened the dangers of their existing abuser with no escape.
This year, Domestic Violence Awareness Month shines a light on the fact that even though fewer victims have come forward throughout the pandemic, it doesn’t mean that they don’t exist.
According to Huntsville Police Department Lieutenant Jim Barnes, Huntsville has experienced 209 responses to domestic violence incidents since the pandemic began in March through September. The amount is slightly reduced from the 232 responses during the same time frame in 2019.
Barnes would attribute the decline of reports or responses to a lack of college students in Huntsville while the campus was closed, inferring that a notable percentage of domestic violence cases reported to HPD come from the university’s presence. However, not all that seek help for domestic violence call the police due to distrust of the system or self doubt placed in a victim’s mind by their abuser.
“I think a lot of women when they get to that point, they just want out and they have had so many dealings in the past where they were not believed or they were not vindicated,” SAAFE House residential manager Rene Murphy said. “I just think that in current society they don’t feel heard by the police department … you’re asking them to go to a man and talk about what a man did to them and a lot of them just aren’t comfortable with that.”
While the SAAFE House 24-hour Crisis Hotlines also received fewer calls for help throughout the pandemic than would normally be received, it’s not due to a decline in domestic abuse, according to SAAFE House community relations director Dena Scott.
“Shelter-in-place rules mandating more time at home, are directly linked to the increase in the volume of domestic/intimate partner violence, but also makes it more difficult for victims to get away from their abusers to call for help,” Scott said, adding that it has been difficult for the shelter to provide services amidst COVID-19.
The SAAFE House was able to maintain the shelter and its 24 Hour Crisis Hotlines, however, the non-profit’s offices and resale store closed for several months, making them unable to assist walk-ins or take donations to help maintain the facility. The majority of calls received came from those seeking shelter, however, due to the need to maintain social distancing measures by limiting the number of clients, many had to be connected with other shelters outside of the area.
“If our shelter was full, we would help them find another one near our area, but a lot of times, if their abuser is here in Huntsville, it’s sometimes safer for them to go to a shelter that’s out of Huntsville so that they’re not in the same city as them anymore,” Scott said.
Since stay-at-home orders have eased, the shelter has experienced more and more victims seeking help, especially among a new demographic.
“Once the stay-at-home orders were being lifted, we did see a rise in our hotline calls and interestingly, an increase in elderly domestic abuse cases in our area,” Scott said.
Older women ages 60-and-up that had been married for most of their lives began coming forward seeking help. The sudden influx of the new demographic was a first for the SAAFE House, who typically sees younger women and families.
“It’s just a part of the population that I think a lot of people don’t necessarily think about being (abused), because back in the day, you just took it and that was just what it was. But, I think they’re realizing now that they don’t have to, that they do have choices and they don’t necessarily have to stay in that environment,” Murphy said.
SAAFE House staff helps these clients separate their social security from the husband and find their own living arrangements, whether that be lower income housing or assisted living.
“We are a little different running the facility than most,” Murphy said. “Most of the safe houses go 30 days and then that’s your limit and you have to go. We’ve taken a different approach where we want to get women out of the system, get their lives back, be able to provide for them and their children without a man, and be able to have a full life, but not hop from shelter to shelter.”
The shelter helps their clients get their paper work together, obtain healthcare and housing, which can take up to 90 days. With children, it can take up to six months depending on necessary legal aid. However, most importantly, the SAAFE House provides a safe space for healing.
Like many nonprofits, COVID-19 has not only placed a strain on obtaining materials and resources needed to operate day-to-day services, it’s also hampered their ability to fundraise.
Oftentimes, clients are unable to leave their situations with little more than the clothing on their backs. The SAAFE House is currently asking for donations of shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, canned fruit, dried pasta, peanut butter, canned meats, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry soap, hair ties, trash bags, dish soap, cleaning supplies and diapers sizes 4-6.
SAAFE House will also have some upcoming partnership fundraisers scheduled throughout the remainder of the year to financially support the organization. SAAFE House is partnered with Kendra Scott Jewelry to receive 20% of its sales online and in Kendra Scott stores on October 14 and 15. The non-profit is also partnered with Chipotle for a fundraiser on October 28.
Long time supporter and partner Delta Kappa Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega at Sam Houston State University will also be hosting its second annual fashion show on October 29 benefitting the non-profit. The event will be virtually streamed on Youtube at 7 p.m. and the sorority hopes to exceed last year’s raised amount of $13,000.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and are in need of help, contact the Huntsville Police Department at (936)291-5480 or the SAAFE House offices at (936)291-3529. The SAAFE House 24 Hour Crisis Hotlines can also be reached at (936)291-3369 and (936)327-2513.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.