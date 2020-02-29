RV park developer to go back before city council after amendment expires

A Spring developer that has long eyed a luxury RV resort near Huntsville High School will go back before the Huntsville City Council two years after receiving initial approval.
One Mr. Development L.L.C. asked the city of Huntsville earlier this month to get their concept plan from 2017 reinstated, as they look to build a luxury RV resort and tiny home development. The 66-acre development along Hwy. 19 will also encompass a food court and an entertainment venue.
The developer received approval for a change in the district classification in the area from management to planned development. However, the developer had a two year time frame in which they had to receive approval of their final development plan, and that has yet to happen.
They will go back before the city council Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
During the 2017 presentation, the biggest issue amongst councilmembers came from a request by the park’s developers to waive a section of the city’s development code that prohibits recreational vehicles from staying at a designated RV park for more than 90 days.
The company currently owns and operates Majestic Pines RV Resort in Willis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.