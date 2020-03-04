Rusty Chippy Show returning for sixth year

Over 100 vendors have their eyes on Huntsville for one of the most popular and unique vendor showcases around.
The Rusty Chippy Vintage Hippy and Garden Show is returning for its sixth year, on March 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The event, which attracted over 2,500 visitors, will feature vendors from across the country, selling vintage and repurposed goods, items for the garden, jewelry, furniture, antique tools, vintage toys, collectibles and home decor.
“We attract a wide variety of customers, antique enthusiasts, turquoise, estate and modern jewelry lovers, funky junk collectors, home and garden seekers and customers looking for the newest fashion trends,” said show organizer Kay King. “One unique new vendor I am really excited about this year re-purposes old wine barrels. We will also have photo booths for those who would like to partake.”
King, who is also involved with the Huntsville’s fall antique show, expects this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view painted furniture and artist demonstrations.
“The Rusty Chippy Show offers a wide variety of home and garden items in addition to antiques,” King added. “We will have homemade jams and jellies, soaps, yard art, clothing, as well as antiques, vintage and collectibles. This is going to be an event that you will not want to miss.”
Local vendors will also be on hand, including Huntsville Junkers, which brings a wide variety of antiques, iron and garden merchandise. Another local dealer is TAB Typewriter Key Jewelry and Gifts, bringing items handcrafted from old typewriter keys. Mallard Bay Antiques is also offering a unique collection of turquoise jewelry, vintage boots, vintage hats and sports memorabilia.
“This is a really important event for Huntsville and the surrounding areas because it brings people in from all over and they visit the show and often visit Downtown Huntsville and local eateries,” King said. “Our local antique stores say that the two weekends of our antique shows are typically their best weekends out of the year. Our event helps boost the local economy, with people staying in local hotels, eating at local restaurants, shopping at local businesses and visiting local tourist attractions.”
Entry to the show is $7, which will include admission for both days. Children under 12 will receive free admission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.