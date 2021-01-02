Rural hospitals like HMH overcame major hurdles throughout COVID-19 pandemic

It was nearly a year ago that Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s fate laid in limbo.
Following an extended effort to sell the hospital corporation during financial turmoil, Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s transfer to management group, Community Hospital Corporation, took place just two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Had the transfer happened any later or not happened at all, the effects of the pandemic could have been catastrophic for the Huntsville community.
Now, HMH and CHC leaders are looking back at how the fateful timing of the transaction in relation to the onset of the pandemic saved Huntsville’s hospital in a time that has seen the accelerated decline of rural health care.
“I would say one of the top leading factors why we’re here today is because of the CHC partnership. Had that partnership not been put in place at the time that it was, we would have been on a different trajectory,” said Steven Smith, the CEO at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. “Starting our new chapter in February made us more ready than I think we would have been under different circumstances.”
Rural hospitals have been closing at a record pace over the past 11 years, with roughly 7 percent of facilities across the nation closing their doors between 2010 and the beginning of 2020. Many of these hospital closures often come in some of the nation’s poorest and most vulnerable communities. The effects of the closures have seen increased mortality rates and further economic devastation throughout those areas.
According to the American Hospital Association, 17 rural hospitals have closed over the first three quarters of 2020. Following the fourth quarter’s count, rural closures are expected to exceed 2019’s closure count of 18, however, HMH remains steady.
EXPANDING CARE
While rural hospitals typically face lower patient volumes, in the case of the pandemic, it has actually enabled some facilities to be able to assist their metropolitan neighbors.
“Interestingly, the rural communities have found themselves in roles where we were supporting the urban and suburban markets. They were being challenged with such a high census that we actually accepted some transfers out of Houston and from some other urban markets,” Smith said.
However, it couldn’t have been done without the help of a strong care team.
Since the pandemic began, CHC has been able to help relieve one of the hospital’s greatest financial stresses, by enabling the hospital to cut costs while providing a better care team for its patients.
Due to turmoil happening in the hospital over the past couple of years, the majority of nurses had left, forcing HMH to rely on extremely expensive contract agency nurses to fill staffing voids. By strategically analyzing appropriate rates to hire nurses and retain them, the hospital was successfully able to make market adjustments to hire 42 new nurses since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We were really excited because that’s 42 contract staff that we could get out of the building, which are extremely expensive,” said Linda Lawson, the chief nursing officer at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. “That has been very good for the hospital. We are now a community hospital again, with full time staff that live and support the local community, instead of the contract nurses that come and go.”
Community testing has also taken some of the burden off of the hospital, whose emergency room was saturated with individuals looking to get tested at the beginning of the pandemic. It has helped the hospital integrate new technologies that are needed for patients to make in-person visits.
“We saw providers establish the means for people to not have to come into a setting. We’re seeing clinic visits down across the U.S. Emergency room visits are down and urgent care visits are down, because people just do not want to be stepping into a setting where other people with COVID might be around. They are doing everything they can to avoid health facilities to their degrement, quite truthfully,” said Joe Thomason, the senior vice president of hospital operations for Community Hospital Corporation.
Due to government assistance, the use of Telehealth has made a dramatic rise, especially during the six week lockdown, and is expected to be a lasting outcome of the pandemic.
“We’ve seen an explosion in an adoption of that technology, which might not have happened otherwise or might not have happened as quickly,” Smith said.
Individuals practicing self monitoring and taking advantage of home visits has also eased facility crowding. However, health care professionals urge not to neglect your health out of fear.
“If somebody thinks they need to see a doctor or to go to the emergency room, do so. Please don’t delay that from occurring because what we’re seeing is we’re seeing things that could have been caught that much sooner,” Thomason said.
PROS TO THE PARTNERSHIP
Both Smith and Thomason will admit that the timing of the HMH public acquisition could not have come at a better time. The growing cost of personal protective equipment, in addition to a statewide ban on elective surgeries would have been insurmountable for the hospital if the transaction hadn’t occured. Smith noted that the statewide ban on elective surgeries alone caused the hospital census to drop by nearly 20 percent.
With a new team leading the hospital, CHC has managed expenses throughout the pandemic with the help of provider relief funding through the CARES Act, which partially targeted fragile rural hospitals that face more challenges in receiving needed resources like PPE due to order allocations.
Now secure under the umbrella of CHC, Huntsville Memorial Hospital has been able to keep their staff safe, however, the same can not be said for the many rural hospitals that were already vulnerable on their own before the pandemic.
“It was probably a little more dramatic for rural hospitals that weren’t affiliated with a group purchasing organization,” Thomason added.