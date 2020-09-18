The Atlantic’s record-breaking “crazy” hurricane season got a bizarre European remake Friday as forecasters ran out of traditional names and trotted out the Greek alphabet for subtropical storm Alpha. And it was misplaced geographically, bearing down on Portugal.
This is only the second time National Hurricane Center forecasters have had to pull out the Greek alphabet for names, with the last time being 2005. Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of traditional names, officially formed little more than an hour before Alpha, prompting the hurricane center to tweet “get out the Greek alphabet.”
Forecasters also predict Tropical Depression 22 in the western Gulf of Mexico will soon become a named storm. And if that’s not enough, they are following two other systems that might develop.
“It’s crazy,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. “This is just off the charts. We’ve made a joke of breaking records.”
Tropical Depression 22 was moving at 7 mph north-northeast Friday evening, with a slow westward motion forecasted to begin late Saturday. The disturbance was scheduled to become a tropical storm early Saturday morning, and could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday.
McNoldy said the environmental conditions reduce high level winds enough for storms to form, but not enough for them to strengthen or even survive long. La Nina, which is a cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather worldwide, is a factor in making some but not all of the Atlantic more active, he said. It doesn’t explain Alpha forming, he said.
McNoldy does not see a human-caused climate change connection at work in the number of storms.
