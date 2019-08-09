Roxie Douglas scholarship banquet planned for next week

Four scholarships will be awarded to area students during the Roxie Douglas Scholarship Foundation and Learning Institute’s annual banquet at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
The event will be held at the Magnolia Lake Ballroom, 2001 Hwy. 30.
City of Huntsville councilmember Dee Howard Mullins will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.
Elected in the Fall of 2018, Mullins is a Huntsville native, graduating from Huntsville High School and Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice. She worked in the criminal justice field for over thirty years as a juvenile parole officer, juvenile probation officer and federal probation officer. She has served on numerous community boards and commissions throughout her professional career.
The scholarship recipients who will be honored at the banquet include Kimmron Thomas, Amanda Cooper, Damian Lewis and Triniti Singleton.
“These Recipients will receive their $1,000 scholarships in two disbursements, one when the Institute receives notice from their school that they are officially enrolled and the second after the Institute receives their Fall grades and they have passed with at least a 2.5 GPA,” director Carmen Irving said.
The banquet will also honor the Institute’s 2019 Humanitarians, which include Sam Jhangiani of Lee Baron Fashions, Yolanda Martin-Scott, Renee Spivey of Women of Worth Ministries, Inc., Dawn Stephens Shaw, Hattie Dinkins Hastings, Kwenton Williams and Judge Hal Ridley.
“Humanitarians are chosen from a group of community members who have contributed to or worked at the foundation,” Irving said.
James Coleman and First National Bank will also be honored as the Business of the Year and Colonel Samuel Douglas will be honored as Donor of the Year.
Entertainment for the banquet will be provided by soloist Katherine Houston, the Williams family of Warren Chapel United Methodist Church, Pastor Kimm Thomas, Sierra Davis of Unfinished Testimony and continuous music by Urban Jamz Revue’s Raphael and Maria Kelley. The banquet will be catered by Joni Hall of Exclusive Design Catering.
For tickets contact Irving at 936-355-4833.
