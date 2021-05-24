Each year, the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute spotlights students in the community who have shown their dedication to education, as well as individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to benefit the greater Huntsville community during its annual scholarship banquet.
The scholarship recipients and humanitarians for 2021 have been named ahead of the 25th annual banquet, which is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at Magnolia Lake. The scholarship recipients are Huntsville High School students Kennedy Martin McGowan, Savannah Jensen and KeNysha Johnson.
The 2021 humanitarians are Morris Johnson, Hattye Owens, Pastor Kimm Thomas, Huntsville Independent School District, the city of Huntsville, Richard Harrison, Chris Tyson, Ray Hernandez, Blake Irving and Dee Howard. Diamond donors are Colonel Samuel Douglas and First National Bank.
The guest speaker for the event is Colonel Douglas, the son of Roxie Douglas.
The institute is also selling advertisements for its 2021 full-color souvenir book. Individuals, churches, businesses and organizations can purchase different size sponsorships packages, which vary in price and content.
For purchasing tickets, T-shirts or advertisements, contact Carmen Irving at (936) 355-4833. The institute is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax-deductible.
