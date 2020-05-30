Each year, the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute spotlights students in the community who have shown their dedication to education, as well as individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to benefit the greater Huntsville community during its annual scholarship banquet.
The scholarship recipients and humanitarians for 2020 have been named ahead of the annual banquet, which is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Magnolia Lake. The scholarship recipients are Huntsville High School students Tristan Riggins, Alexys Goodman, Jordan Bowers and Audrey Smith.
The 2020 humanitarians are Walmart, Mac and LeAnne Woodward, Dr. Shirley Wallace, Joni Hall of Exclusive Design Catering, Nakia Booker and Sierra Davis of Platinum Printing and Ralph and Linda Pease. The Business of the Year is Cox Funeral Home.
The guest speaker for the event is Huntsville native and world-famous opera singer Bernadine Oliphint.
After graduating high school at Samuel Walker Houston High School, Oliphint attended Texas Southern University with plans to become a teacher. After earning her Bachelor’s Degree she taught music in El Paso for one year. She also taught at Grambling State University in Northern Louisiana, before teaching at Indiana University.
Needing to further her education in order to teach performance and drawn to the stage herself, she continued her schooling, earning her master’s degree from Indiana University. As a young woman, Oliphint traveled throughout Europe and the United States performing as an operatic soprano.
The institute is also selling advertisements for its 2020 full-color souvenir book. Individuals, churches, businesses and organizations can purchase different size sponsorships packages, which vary in price and content.
For purchasing tickets, or advertisements, contact Carmen Irving at (936) 355-4833 or visit the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute located at 1511 10th St. The Roxie Douglas Learning Institute is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
