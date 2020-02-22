Rotary Club's WineQuest raises over $25K for area charities

Huntsville Rotary Charities, a subsidiary of the Rotary Club of Huntsville raised over $25,000 for local charities Friday night through the third annual WineQuest fundraiser.
The event, which embraced a fun and laid-back Mardi Gras theme, saw hundreds of community members attend, tasting wines and beer from across the Lone Star State.
“We were at capacity … It was a huge crowd and a lot of fun,” Winequest chairman Karen Hewitt said. “WineQuest requires a large effort by our rotary club members, and they really stepped up to the play.”
Charities benefiting from WineQuest, include Arise2Read and Good Shepherd Mission. Funds will also fund educational scholarships and provide assistance to housing insecure students at Huntsville ISD, alongside Rotary programs such as Safety Town in Kate Barr Ross Park and the “I Like Me” book program, which provides a keep-sake book to all kindergarteners. The book is personalized to reflect details of each individual child, encouraging them to read.
