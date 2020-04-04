The Huntsville Rotary Club donated a portion of WineQuest 2020’s funds amounting to $9,500 to Arise2Read of Walker County and the Good Shepherd Mission last week. The donations were expedited to assist in immediate needs due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Rotary Club donated $4,000 to aid the Good Shepherd Mission in serving an influx of requests for their services providing food, clothing, shelter and counseling to community members in need. An additional $5,500 was sent to Arise2Read of Walker County, helping local second graders keep up with their reading skills through school and library closures.
“They are trying to give every second grader a backpack that is full of books and games and things to help them with their reading over the summer. Particularly since school’s been out, they really need help maintaining their level of reading skills,” Huntsville Rotary WineQuest chairman Karen Hewitt said.
The club also intends to donate towards housing insecure students of HISD, scholarships for college-bound students of HISD and the “I Like Me” book program, however with school closures in effect, the club is unsure of how to proceed with their donations.
WineQuest is the Huntsville Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser, raising over $25,000 for local children’s charities during the 2020 event that took place in February. The remaining funds will be donated later in the year.
