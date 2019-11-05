Rodriquez overwhelmingly reelected to fourth term

Joe Rodriquez steamrolled to victory Tuesday, winning a fourth full term on the Huntsville City Council.
The retired law enforcement officer carried 68.23% of the vote in Ward 4, easily topping the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Sam Houston State student Emily Fuller received 18.47% of the vote and propane/ gas technician Jeff Lane finished third with 13.3%.
This election was an important one for Rodriquez, as the city continues with planning and construction on a three-phase $128 million bond project.
“I wanted these two years more than any other, because we have so much going on with the bond projects and I wanted to see some of those come to fruition,” Rodriquez said following the election. “I am just so privileged and honored to serve the people of Ward 4 and the people of Huntsville.”
Three new faces will be joining Rodriquez on the Huntsville City Council, as realtor Daiquiri Beebe and engineering assistant Blake Irving secured contested races in Ward 1 and Ward 3, respectively.
Beebe edged Timothy Charles Owl Davis and Joshua D. Baker with 52.58% of the vote, while Irving defeated Mader R. Hedspetch with 69.47% of the vote.
Both Beebe and Irving were excited with the election results, expressing their desire to begin working for the city.
“I’m pretty excited about having the opportunity to get to work and change this city for the good,” Irving said. “The main thing I want to focus on during my first term is cleaning up abandoned houses across Ward 3.”
Irving also stated that he wanted to help bring affordable housing and better transportation options to residents.
Beebe echoed a similar sentiment.
“I am grateful for all of the support and encouragement I have received throughout the campaign process. I am excited to be a part of the city council and I hope to influence our community in a positive way,” Beebe said.
Russell Humphrey, the husband of outgoing Ward 2 councilwoman Tish Humphrey, will be the new concilmember for Ward 2 after a race without opposition. Mayor Andy Brauninger also grabbed another term after running unopposed.
Election records show turnout was 16.65% countywide, a jump from the 13.59% turnout for the last constitutional election in 2017.
