Roberts named new principal at Faith Lutheran

HUNTSVILLE — Faith Lutheran School is welcoming long-time church member and educator, Kelli Roberts to their team as principal this school year. Roberts is coming to the private school from Coldspring ISD with 16 years of experience in education behind her.
For Roberts, education is in her blood. Her father served as a principal and coach for over 30 years and her mother was a counselor. She even has had siblings and children working in education throughout Texas
Roberts and her family have been members of Faith Lutheran for years, staying connected with the church during her college career at Sam Houston State.
When offered the opportunity to give back to the church she has known and loved for years, Roberts was ecstatic. Looking forward, she cannot pinpoint one thing to be excited for as her experience has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The kids have been great, the parents are amazing,” Roberts said. “You know the kids in the public school are good, but these parents are investing in their kids.”
Roberts has found that the school and its attendees are living up to this reputation by helping her smoothly transition into her new role at the school. She is especially grateful to former principal Kristie Pacher and her assistant, Vicky Rooney for easing her into her new position at the school.
After transitioning fully, Roberts is looking forward to capitalizing on the success of the institution, as well as implementing changes to uplift the school’s reputation even more.
“I want to continue the successful traditions that the school has enjoyed over the years, but I do want to bring changes,” Roberts said.
While working on upholding traditions and implementing changes, Roberts is excited to nurture children’s growth and encourage them to reach their fullest potential. She loves to let the children she serves know that they have someone in their corner encouraging them every step of the way.
In all, Roberts is looking forward to giving back to the church and community that she loves.
“I just feel blessed to be a part of Faith Lutheran School. It has a great reputation and it provides a strong education in a Christian environment,” Roberts said.
Faith Lutheran School’s preschool and elementary program is nationally accredited through National Lutheran School Accreditation. Enrollment is open for children as old as six weeks through fourth grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.