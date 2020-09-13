Rita B. Huff Humane Society set to build new facility

Rita B. Huff Humane Society’s furry friends will be getting a new home on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The new facility is in the early planning stages and will be designed to meet the ever expanding needs of Huntsville, Walker County and the surrounding areas.
The current facility, located on Bearkat Boulevard, has served the community since 1986, and in its 34 years of operating, has focused on achieving its four main goals of rescue, adoption, fostering and education. However, due to age and increasing demands, a larger and more up-to-date facility has been long overdue.
The new facility will expand and enhance the shelter’s services including vaccinations and spay and neuter. It will also enable the Humane Society to take in more animals, while maintaining its no-kill status.
Rita B. Huff Humane Society cut ties with the city of Huntsville’s animal control operations in 2016 over a lack of funding and in the pursuit of becoming a no-kill shelter. At the time, RBH had been operating as a traditional shelter, receiving funding from the city of Huntsville to house intakes from animal control. The partnership cost the shelter exponentially more than was being received and the RBH board determined that the shelter incurred a cost of more than $18,000 per month to take in an average of 50 animals from the city’s animal control operation. However, they received only $3,700 in monthly funding as part of their contract.
Furthermore, RBH’s decision to transition to a no-kill shelter would cost them even more to maintain adoption efforts as well as hiring on a full-time veterinarian. Upon requesting a $114,000 increase of city funding from $36,000 to $150,000 annually to support them as a no-kill shelter, they were denied.
RBH has since operated independently off of fundraising, volunteer efforts and donations, while the city’s animal control operations have opted to transport stray animals to Conroe at an annual cost of over $200,000. Additionally, the city has earmarked $1.4 million to build its own shelter.
“Everyone’s generosity and support has made an important contribution to the health, safety and quality of life of the community. We at Rita B. Huff are committed to our mission to save every animal possible and give them a chance for a better life,” Rita B. Huff chairman Misty Harrelson said.
A groundbreaking date has not been announced yet as Rita B. Huff Humane Society is still in the planning process.