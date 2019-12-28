Police from across the Lone Star State will be working to ensure motorists get to and from their travel destinations safely around New Year’s Day.
According to the National Transportation Safety Bureau, New Year’s Day is the second most deadly day for drivers, but the day with the highest percent of deaths related to alcohol, with over 40% of crashes related to alcohol. Data from AAA also shows that Texas is the 8th deadliest state for drunk driving deaths.
“New Year’s is a busy time for most police agencies across the country,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Because many people choose to ring in the new year with alcohol, we see many people make bad decisions. The best decision you can make if you choose to drink is to have a designated driver with you or drink in your own home.”
According to the NTSB, in 2018, over 10,500 people were killed in drunk driving crashes, with more expected in 2020. An average of 140 Americans die in crashes on the holiday, with over 160 expected this year. Additionally, the National Safety Council says that the deadliest 12 hour span of the year to drive or ride in a car is between 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
“We will see an increase in DUI arrests during the holiday, but we will have officers on patrol throughout the city searching for dangerous drivers,” Landrum added. “New Year’s could be much more dangerous for our area if many of the students were not home during the holidays.”
There are many steps people can take to ensure their safety during the holiday, first, never drink and drive. If you are planning on consuming alcohol at a New Year’s celebration, designate a driver or get a sober ride home. It is also recommended to avoid driving between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., as this is the peak time for fatal accidents and fatal alcohol-related accidents on New Year’s.
“For those driving during the holiday who are not intoxicated, be extra cautious and plan ahead,” Landrum said. “It is also a very dangerous time for pedestrians, so they need to be on the lookout as well.”
Authorities also recommend that citizens drive defensively whenever possible and to expect the unexpected and be ready to adjust accordingly. It is also important to inspect your vehicle before you get on the road, make sure that your tires are properly inflated, fluids are not low and your car’s brakes are functioning properly. Drivers should also avoid speeding and distracted driving, which are also major factors in fatal crashes.
“Defensive driving is a very important tool during the holidays,” Landrum added. “Give yourself extra space between vehicles, do not speed and be on alert at all times. We do not want to see anyone hurt or killed on our roads, so please make good decisions and create a plan.”
Those planning to travel and celebrate the holiday can also stay safe by taking advantage of discounted, free and sober rides home. In addition to taxis, Uber and Lyft, several promotions and alternative transportation options will be available to get New Year’s partygoers home safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.