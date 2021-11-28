Ring in the holiday season with music at SHSU

The Sam Houston State University College of Arts & Media and the School of Music welcome all to the Gaertner Performing Arts Center to enjoy an evening of festive tunes performed by SHSU faculty, students and the Houston Jazz Orchestra with guest singer Anthony Caceres. The CAM Artist Series: Holiday Concert will take place Dec. 2-3 at 7:30 pm each evening in the Payne Concert Hall.
The concert will open with the Faculty Saxophone Ensemble featuring Scott Plugge, School of Music director, and faculty members Masahito Sugihara, Seth McAdow and Aaron Martinez. The evening continues with a faculty duet by Emily Heilman and Saule Garcia and performances by the Graduate String Quartet and the Early Music Ensemble.
The Graduate String Quartet is comprised of four graduate student musicians from Colombia—Liz Valentina Muñoz, Marco Hernandez, Juan Diego Vega and Daniela Herrera.
Audiences can also expect holiday favorites by the Houston Jazz Orchestra, featuring a collection of top musicians, including SHSU faculty members Aric Schneller and Brian Fincher. For this show, they are joined by world-class bassist and singer, Anthony Caceres.
“I’m happy to finally bring a show like this to the SHSU community for the first time ever. There is almost nothing more exciting and fun to listen to than a big band with a great singer, especially at Christmas time,” Fincher said. “Playing music is our passion, and that shows in all our performances. We are so excited to bring SHSU the perfect mix of musicians and tunes for an amazing evening of Christmas big band jazz.”
Tickets for the CAM Artist Series: Holiday Concert are available on the Box Office website for $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. SHSU faculty, staff, and students can redeem one free ticket. Student tickets will be available on the day of the event.
For ticket information, please contact the Box Office at 936-294-2339 or email tickets@shsu.edu. The Gaertner Performing Arts Center is located at 815 17th Street, Huntsville, TX 77340.
