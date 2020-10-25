Riley named new attorney at Park Law Firm

Park Law Firm in Huntsville has hired an additional attorney.
Huntsville High School Class of 2011 graduate, Michael Rane Riley joined the firm earlier this year to practice with Mance Michael “Mike” Park, handling plaintiff’s personal injury claims, civil disputes and light criminal work.
Born in Huntsville to Mike and Lori Riley, Riley showed pigs through 4-H, and to this day continues to be associated with the Walker County Fair Association. Riley played football at Huntsville High School and then attended the University of Texas, where he graduated in 2014 with a degree in government and business. While at UT, he worked for a bond broker/ dealer and a marketing agency.
Riley knew he was interested in law and attended the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and graduated Cum Laude in 2018. While in law school, he clerked for Judge Amos L. Mazzant and the Eastern District of Texas. He also clerked for the Federal Labor Relations Authority and various law firms.
Riley was also an active member of The Federalist Society. Post law school, he has worked for the Money Law Firm handling civil litigation, trust and estate work; Rob Wiley, P.C. handling plaintiff’s employment law; and most recently he worked at Norton Rose Fulbright, specializing in insurance defense.
Park Law Firm has a staff of nine employees, which consist of two attorneys, two paralegals, an accountant, a legal administrator and three part-time college students.
The firm will hold a ribbon cutting for its new location at 227 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
