A Huntsville homeowner reported his firearm stolen while he was on a Christmas vacation.
Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Sumac Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say between Dec. 7 and Dec. 27, a possibly known suspect entered the residence and stole the 1916 Enfield .303 rifle, valued at $400.
“Before the homeowner returned, his neighbor informed him that the rifle was stolen and we know of another person who may have been in the home,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have entered the firearm as stolen and believe this may lead us to our suspect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.