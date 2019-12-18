An AR-15 and a 9mm handgun were stolen from a residence Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 3200 block of Elks Drive around 5 p.m., after the homeowner reported a break in and theft of the two weapons. Officers say between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the home through a kitchen window, rummaged through the home and stole the weapons, valued at nearly $800.
“We are processing the scene and collecting evidence,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have taken fingerprints and hope that they lead us to our suspect and we can get the weapons off the street.”
