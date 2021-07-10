Ridley seeks third and final term on the bench

HUNTSVILLE — District Judge Hal Ridley wants one more term on the bench, cementing his role — for now — as the veteran judge for Walker, Leon and Madison counties.
The 68-year-old legal mind confirmed earlier this week that he will seek his third term in 2022, but will not seek a fourth and final term before he ages out. According to state law, judges are not allowed to seek a new term once they reach the age of 75.
“There’s no big secret, but I have to have 10 years to retire and will only have eight at the end of this term,” said Ridley, who is in his seventh year on the bench. “However, if I didn’t want the job then I wouldn’t have run for it.”
Ridley has been a resident of Huntsville since 1980, having worked at Sam Houston State University as an associate professor of business until 1983 when he went into private practice. He had an active trial and litigation practice in criminal, family and civil law, having represented 10 capital murder cases.
“I had pretty much been doing what I wanted, but my priorities changed,” Ridley noted. “Instead of spending eight hours in the office from Friday night to Sunday, I decided that I would rather be watching my grandsons play baseball and on top of that I really wanted a new challenge.”
As an attorney, Ridley was authorized to practice in the Federal Southern District of Texas, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.
He has been the presiding judge in the 278th District Court since January 2015.
“I’m up there to enforce the laws on the book, whether I agree with them or not, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m not an activist judge or a trendsetter and I’m fortunate that most of the lawyers who practice in front of me are competent and haven’t lied to me.
“There are a lot of cases that need to be tried and the courtroom is where you want a case to be settled.”
Ridley graduated from Texas A&M University in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He received his Masters of Education in 1976 and his law degree from the South Texas College of Law in 1980.
He was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the United States Army in 1975, having served on active duty in the Army and National Guard until October 1986.
“It’s been a very good experience and I’ve enjoyed representing the people of all three counties,” Ridley said. “I enjoy the job and I recognize the responsibility of the job.”
