Retired Naval commander talks time in the service

Charles Ellis grew up as a “farm boy” in Crowley, Texas and received his draft notice in 1961 to serve in the Cold War, although the now retired commanding officer notes that he was not initially eager to be called to duty.
“Everyone that was going into the Army was going to Germany at the time and I didn’t want to, so I joined the Navy. My uncles and my dad were involved in WWII and one of my uncles always talked about submarines. As I listened, what he had to say influenced my decision and we had just sent the first nuclear submarine to sea, so (I thought) why not,” Ellis said.
The draft was fortuitous to Ellis, changing his life from the future he envisioned in farming to a 31 year career in the submarine force and an education at the University of Texas.
“We were spy ships and intelligence collectors, so our job was threefold – we trained ourself and our Navy. If you were assigned to missile submarine, you did strategic deterrent patrols and that ship’s job was to leave port, go away for three months, come back and don’t shoot any missiles while you’re gone,” Ellis said.
“The fast-attack submarines were training our allied forces and we did special operations for intelligence collections. When the Iron Curtain fell across Europe, the only way we could know what the Soviets were doing was having submarines in the Bering Sea in the Pacific Ocean, so we kept them there.”
When a boat was qualified to do a special operation, they would be deployed to observe Naval operations, watching missile launches, identifying new classes of ships and reporting surges of large fleets being sent out.
Ellis and his crew would track and trail Soviet submarines from the moment they left port, staying with them on patrol as long as they were in deployment mode.
“It’s a very difficult game when you’re trying to record the sound signature of a submarine because you have no idea what depth he’s at, you have no idea how close or far away from him you are, unless you do something to determine that, and it’s very difficult to determine,” Ellis said. “You can maneuver your own ship around and mathematically figure out his core speed and range, so that’s what what we did.”
Ellis served on seven submarines including command on USS Skipjack, USS Louisville and USS L.Y. Spear.
As a commanding officer, Ellis was on duty for 24 hour shifts at a time, however he notes that he never found it boring.
“When you’re doing an operation with your own people or your enemy, you’re constantly engaged in that trailing procedure, so you don’t run over him or he doesn’t run over you,” Ellis said.
“Our goal was strategic deterrence, we had this ship that’s the single most powerful machine ever, a single strategic missile submarine has more fire power than all of the ammunition dropped by everybody in WWII – we had 14 of them,” Ellis said. “It gives someone pause to think about things before you get too rambunctious, but the whole idea is deterrence and what we did during the Cold War did not start a war, it contributed to a long lasting peace, so I think it was very worthwhile.”
During Ellis’ time in the Navy, a lost Soviet K-129 submarine was recovered off of the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by entrepreneur and film maker Howard Hughes who was enlisted by the CIA to locate the submarine and recover it with the Glomar Explorer. Hughes’ crew did just that, and was able to recover information as well as six bodies of Soviet soldiers for a burial at sea, however the clamp used to pull the vessel from the bottom of the ocean broke, and the submarine was once again returned underwater.
The U.S. lost two submarines at sea as well – the USS Thresher in 1963 sank in 12,000 feet of water after undergoing overhaul and was found that operating instructions and casualty procedures were incorrect and that the submarine was flawed.
“After that, we redesigned submarines to put an extra 10 foot hull section in for more reserved buoyancy, put an emergency main ballast tank blow system and changed the operating procedures for the reactor operation,” Ellis said, adding that a second submarine was also lost in 1968 from an unknown cause and was located 10,000 feet underwater off of Azores after several days of lost communication.
“It was a fantastic time to be in the Navy because we were building submarines almost faster than we could man them – we saw all of the new technology come through. When I first went into submarines, you were lucky if you knew where you were within 10 miles,” Ellis said. “When I left, we had a machine that could monitor your acceleration through the ocean, your twists and turns and tell you exactly where you were. We developed those machines for the missile submarines because the missile has to know where it is when you launch it to know where to go.”
After six years of enlistment and 25 of commission, Ellis announced his retirement from the submarine force. He was a decorated commanding officer of the submarine base at King’s Bay, Georgia at the time and was recruited to start a physics program for the submarine base at Georgia Military College.
His love for teaching later followed him to Huntsville where Ellis and his wife moved to be close to family, and was certified in teaching from Sam Houston State University.
Ellis taught at the high school for five years and went on to teach mathematics for Lee College at TDCJ, where he continues to teach today at the Ellis and Wynne Units.
“I really enjoy it, the inmates that decide it’s time to get an education are very good students and really work hard,” Ellis said.
The past twenty years in Huntsville have been memorable for Ellis. He continues to work on the board for Military Officers Association raising funds to award medals to high school and Sam Houston State University ROTC students when they graduated and previously served as the first non-council chairman of the veteran’s advisory committee for the city council.
