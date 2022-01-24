A Huntsville resident’s tip recently led to the arrest of five boys Saturday, with charges ranging from burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and fraud.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call around 5:22 a.m. Jan. 22, reporting a series of vehicle burglaries in progress in the Sterling Ridge Subdivision off of State Highway 19 in Huntsville.
The sheriff’s department said the caller was able to give a description of the suspects’ vehicle, which was later determined to be a stolen vehicle that had not yet been reported, allowing the deputies to spot it as it was leaving the subdivision. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the suspects fled, turning onto State Highway 19 South. The suspects then led deputies on a pursuit across town, coming to a stop at the dead end of Louis Davis Drive in Huntsville.
As the suspects came to a stop, three boys jumped from the vehicle and fled, while two others were taken into custody. The three suspects were later recovered and arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Troopers.
The five boys were apprehended and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, credit card abuse, evading arrest detention, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of marijuana and fraud.
