Residents push back on proposed 'Hat House' development

HUNTSVILLE — A group of residents near Huntsville’s iconic ‘Cowboy Hat House’ have signed a petition that opposes a plan that will redevelop two residential lots for commercial use.
The project in question is a 1,300 square-foot strip center that would replace a pair of unique homes designed by local artist Dan Phillips and the Phoenix Commotion. A final decision from the Huntsville City Council is expected during tonight’s meeting, with a supermajority vote required.
The petition contained signatures from 35% of the residents within 200-feet of the proposed properties — eight residents. Some of which, expressed opposition at a meeting last month.
“With the development that is already proposed, we are going to lose 10-plus houses in that neighborhood,” said Stephen Covington, a resident near the proposed developments. “It’s tough to see a neighborhood slowly die. Development is continuing to encroach on our neighborhoods and we as a city need to start protecting our neighborhoods.”
The ‘Cowboy Hat House’ was completed in 2018 as a companion piece for the ‘Cowboy Boot House’, which is located on the adjacent property. The Hat House is made from recycled and donated material.
DunnCo Properties LTD wants to transform the lots into a commercial development featuring two 650-square foot commercial spaces. The development will require the demolition or removal of the artistic home that has become a recent tourist attraction.
The proposed zoning change is the third request in the frontage area along 11th Street, with the last zoning change in the area happening in 2018.
COUNCIL TO CONSIDER NEW RV PARK
A new application for a controversial RV park proposal along Hwy. 30 in Huntsville is getting its look from the Huntsville City Council.
The city’s planning commission voted last month to deny a conditional use permit application for a 225-site RV park on land just past the Hwy. 30 post office after there were concerns with its location.
“The planning commission was concerned about the location of the proposed RV Park being so close to IH-45 and being in the city limits. They would prefer it to be located in the ETJ or further out in Walker County where there is more rural, shaded and undeveloped land,” said city planner Armon Irones in the council notes for tonight’s meeting.
City officials also noted that sewer capacity is limited in the area due to an aging lift station. A new lifts station would take at least two years to complete.
The facility will also include 25 park model pads, a 4,500 square-foot clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
MEETING INFORMATION
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the city hall, 1212 Avenue M in Huntsville. The public can watch remotely at itemonline.com or at huntsvilletx.gov.
